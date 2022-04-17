School lessons to remember

Never will get over having the late Roberta Tomberlin for Senior English—hopefully—and of being in her homeroom her last year, 1967-68, at Enterprise High School.

As that school year waned, in homeroom Mrs. Tomberlin recounted memories from her decades-long career that followed her co-ed years at the University of Alabama; she wore an impish grin when recalling climbing out dorm windows after 10 p.m. for late dates.

Stay tuned for her explanation.

One of the earliest British Literature works Mrs. Tomberlin taught us was “Canterbury Tales,” by Geoffrey Chaucer, who began his tales on April 17, 1387, and told those stories the first time in King Richard II’s court April 17, 1397.

Prose/poetry from early British writers were sorta hard on us Baby Booming, teeny-bopping boys.

And girls, too?

Sometimes, words were unfamiliar and meanings of works we studied were less than obvious, but Mrs. Tomberlin brought them to life for us.

A couple of Enterprise State Junior College English instructors later asked us if they were teaching the material how Mrs. Tomberlin did, and they absolutely glowed when we answered, “yes.”

Legends get frequent yesses.

Haven’t sat in a British Lit class for more’n 50 years; ditto for an American History class, where we would’ve learned that on April 17, 1865, Mary Surratt was arrested as a conspirator in the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln two days earlier.

Serious students also learned that on every April 12, since 1945, Americans should pause to honor one of this country’s most calamitous World War II casualties, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who died 77 years ago this past Tuesday.

Recent viral pandemic times have presented opportunities to recall how Roosevelt overcame an earlier virus, poliomyelitis, that’d devastated his body in 1921, and how with grit/determination, he became the first/only four-term U.S. President.

If you recall, Roosevelt died in Warm Springs, Georgia, where about two decades earlier, he and business partner, Basil O’Connor, bought the mineral founts and developed the Warm Springs Foundation, still operating today, caring for patients with various spinal injuries/disorders.

Lest anyone think the Warm Springs Foundation was/is small stuff, at least six new buildings have been erected in the last four years, trying to reduce time spent on the facility’s two-year waiting list.

Hmmm.

Can’t recall everything about 1954-55, but your scribe doesn’t remember anyone proclaiming taking Salk Polio Vaccine was a conspiracy.

Reading about the early ’50s, history didn’t record sensible folks protesting taking polio shots; real protests would’ve come from those impatiently awaiting their turns to get, as Barney Fife said, “inarculated.”

Strong, though, are memories of the Coffee County Health Department nurse who, while Salking your scribe’s bony left arm, in ’55, said, “this won’t hurt.”

Could’a been the first pure lie any adult spake unto your scribe.

Hmmm.

Major League Baseball season is underway and today’s the anniversary of what’s accepted as the first professional game, in 1869; Cincinnati’s Reds beat Cincinnati’s amateurs 24-15.

No one in the House of Adams covered that game, just as Mrs. Tomberlin wasn’t Chaucer’s personal editor.

Oh, in 1968, when a skeptical homeroom classmate told Mrs. Tomberlin he absolutely couldn’t picture her climbing out of a UA dorm window, she quickly answered, “I wasn’t always 65 years old, you know!”

Happy Easter, y’all …