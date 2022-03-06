Shopping with wife beats beats the flu, I guess

“Shopping is a woman thing. It’s a contact sport like football. Women enjoy the scrimmage, the noisy crowds, the danger of being trampled to death, and the ecstasy of the purchase.”

— Erma Bombeck

KM (aka Shopping Leader, aka SL) and I left the house about 10:30 last Saturday after finishing our oatmeal and bacon. She had the oats and I had the pig. Our first stop was Tuesday Morning. SL was looking for glasses, the fine dining kind. She used to have some she really liked that I got for her a couple of years ago, but I seem to break one or two every year, so it was time to reload.

I watched other despondent shoppers mindlessly shuffling down aisles, and thought of “The Walking Dead.” There was nothing at Tuesday Morning SL liked so we headed to another store in an outdoor mall. I wanted to eat again when I got a whiff from Cantina Laredo, but SL said it was too expensive. “Then why are we going in Williams Sonoma?” I asked. She walked faster, not answering, leaving me, and my zombie-gait far behind.

Déjà vu hit and I was reminded of a phone conversation I had years ago with my mom, in that very same spot on a very similar mission. It went something like this.