Shopping with wife beats beats the flu, I guess

“Shopping is a woman thing. It’s a contact sport like football. Women enjoy the scrimmage, the noisy crowds, the danger of being trampled to death, and the ecstasy of the purchase.”
— Erma Bombeck
KM (aka Shopping Leader, aka SL) and I left the house about 10:30 last Saturday after finishing our oatmeal and bacon. She had the oats and I had the pig. Our first stop was Tuesday Morning. SL was looking for glasses, the fine dining kind. She used to have some she really liked that I got for her a couple of years ago, but I seem to break one or two every year, so it was time to reload.
I watched other despondent shoppers mindlessly shuffling down aisles, and thought of “The Walking Dead.” There was nothing at Tuesday Morning SL liked so we headed to another store in an outdoor mall. I wanted to eat again when I got a whiff from Cantina Laredo, but SL said it was too expensive. “Then why are we going in Williams Sonoma?” I asked. She walked faster, not answering, leaving me, and my zombie-gait far behind.
Déjà vu hit and I was reminded of a phone conversation I had years ago with my mom, in that very same spot on a very similar mission. It went something like this.
“Hey mom, what’s up?”
“Where are you?”
“Kathy and I are out shopping.”
“Oh, bless your hearts.”
“Thanks. What are you doing?”
“I’m staying inside today. Have you seen that new show about the man and the woman and their kids?”
“Not sure.”
“Oh, you will love it.”
“OK, well I guess I’ll get on with the shopping. Love you.”
“Now really honey, don’t get me anything. All I want is for us all to be together at Christmas.”
“And world peace,” I replied.
“What?”
“Nothing. Talk to you later. Love you Mom.”
The last time someone told me not to get her anything for Christmas was an old girlfriend in college. “You’re silly, don’t get me a Christmas present,” she said. So I didn’t. Which would have been a good idea had I not liked her. Live and learn.
I walked in the store and found SL looking at some glasses. I went into my browsing look, trying to look interested over a $1,200 set of copper pans. A sales girl came over. She had a microphone in her ear and asked if I needed help.
“So copper is the thing now I guess?” I said to her.
“What’s that?”
“Copper, people are having their copper tubing stolen off their air conditioners. The thieves sell it to China where they pay like a million dollars a pound for it.”
But she had someone talking to her in her headset about a real customer over in the furniture section and she was gone. I hoped it wasn’t SL she was targeting.
After looking at some $800 steak knives we walked outside and back to the car. Over to my left I saw The Container Store.
“Want to go in The Container Store?” I asked SL.
“No, why do you want to do that, it’s just containers.”
“Don’t you want to see what a huge store full of containers looks like—it’s like that big ball of twine in Kansas, you have to look. It’s just so, I don’t know, American.”
“Some other time perhaps,” SL told me. “I want to go to Steinmart.”
And that’s what we did but it was more of the same. We left Steinmart, both a little irritated, SL that the shopping trip wasn’t panning out and me that college football had ended so soon.