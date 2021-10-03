So should I have disclosed that ghost?

Most everyone in the tiny village of Nyack had known for years that the 5,000 square foot home owned by Helen and George Ackley was haunted. The Ackleys didn’t mind telling their neighbors after they had seen a ghost in the house, or about being awakened every morning by their shaking bed. Other than that minor inconvenience, they had lived in harmony with whatever it was haunting them.

The buyers Helen and George failed to share their haunted house tale with were the Stambovskys, who had over $30,000 in escrow at the title company, and were trusting they would soon take possession of an unencumbered property.

Being a friendly town, word of the hauntings got back to the Stambovskys, who, like most people who just want a good night’s rest, backed out of the deal.

But the Ackleys weren’t agreeable to that, and refused to refund the deposit. So the Stambovskys decided to sue, which led to a ruling from the New York Appellate Court that, because a routine home inspection would not, at least not always, uncover the presence of a ghost, it is the responsibility and the duty of the sellers to disclose to all potential buyers that their house is haunted. Since then, the “Ghostbuster” decision from Stambovsky vs. Ackley has been widely taught in law school classes around the country.