Some Déjà vu’s more pleasant than others

We left the intersection and I drove fast, trying to make it home before running out of fuel. Dave screamed from the back seat that he was sitting above the tank and wanted to switch with someone. There were no takers. Owen told everyone not to throw out a cigarette while I imagined all the different ways my Dad was going to kill me. KM just sat silently in her seat, probably wondering if dating me was really her best option.

We made it to my house without exploding. My father didn’t murder me, though I still believe he wanted to, and likely would have many times over the years had it not been for Mom’s interventions. The repair of the tank cost me $75.00.

Fast forward four decades when I was again leaving another liquor store after buying a bottle of wine. Before pulling out I looked to my left and saw the cars of rush hour sitting impatiently at the stoplight. Their light turned green, but I had an opening and slammed the shift of my car into drive and punched the gas. There was plenty of room between the cars and me but they were closing fast.