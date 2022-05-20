The first sporting event your scribe remembers attending, a rodeo, happened in Peanut Stadium, circa 1954.

The strongest memory is the dust those rodeo hosses/bulls roiled up in the arena where Enterprise High School’s Wildcats played football/baseball.

Peanut Stadium had served the Class D Enterprise Boll Weevils some half-dozen years, until mid-1952, when the whole shebang was moved to Graceville, Florida, making Graceville the smallest U.S. professional baseball town.

Peanut Stadium sufficed until R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium opened (1956).

Hmmm.

There’s no telling how many football/basketball/baseball games your scribe’s seen, but most of ’em produced something previously unseen by these two aging, brown eyes.

Let’s start with a non-record book event recalled while recently tooling through the current EHS campus with Charlie Abernathy.

Pausing beside the newish obstacle course, noting two climbing ropes, we agreed Charlie’s 1966 EHS classmate, David “Boney” Youngblood, defied gravity and shamed the rest of us climbing the gym rope.

Coach Paul Terry set a 10-second limit for climbers using our hands/arms/legs/feet/magic to reach the top.

Those using hands/arms only had no time limit.

“Boney” climbed hands/arms only in less than 10 seconds.

Never seen anything like it, even John Wayne climbing a towering tree in “North to Alaska.”

Late in the 2021 Enterprise State Community College baseball season, and midway through a doubleheader’s nightcap, with a large crowd on hand, two ladies found a perfect spot to watch the game without leaving their vehicle.

They were still smirking about it when an ESCC pitcher and catcher explained to ’em they’d parked in the ESCC bullpen.

Years ago, when Alabama juco softball was still slow-pitch, ESCC’s Weevil Women, coached by Dr. Joan Newman, played home games in Donaldson Park.

The first game of one doubleheader was unforgettable.

Start to finish, ESCC’s 1-0 win took 31 minutes.

Half-innings often last longer.

The guy who started the rumor Major League Baseball games are too long should’ve been there; MLB concessionaires and paying guests certainly ain’t whining when games exceed three hours.

Hmmm.

Basically speaking, three months from tonight Enterprise High’s football season begins in Wildcat Stadium.

New EHS head coach Ben Blackmon put the Cats on the field last week for the annual Blue/White Game.

What’d fans see?

More’n 100 young’uns decked out in blue and white, most sporting new white helmets, soon to face mostly long-time opponents.

Typically, your scribe has no clue what the Cats’ll do beginning in August, against Bay High (7-5) and later against Rehobeth (0-0), both non-region games.

Then there are 7A Region 2 rivals Auburn (13-14), Central (10-23-1), Smiths Station (16-7), Prattville (15-17), Dothan (2-1), Opelika (6-15), Jeff Davis (11-14) and Lee/Montgomery (10-9).

That’s all-time winning records against three of eight region opponents.

Gonna be tough.

Sorta like the SEC West; good teams can have so-so records.

Recalling Atlanta’s 2021 World Series win and 80-1 longshot Rich Strike showing out in the Kentucky Derby, anything’s possible, like what happened Sunday e’enin’.

Former Wildcat Brendan Donovan, playing third base for St. Louis’s Cardinals against San Fran’s Giants, walked and scored a run.

Meanwhile, on Country Music Television, Enterprise-born Jamey Johnson sang/picked guitar in Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium during the “Naomi Judd Tribute.”

Watched both LIVE, reclined in the House of Adams’ Big Moroccan Theater.

As Charley Platt says, “That beats a hog a’flyin’!” …