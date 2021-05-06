 Skip to main content
Spot the lie in sports headlines
Spot the lie in sports headlines

Time was men’s failures were found in newspapers’ news’ section, his successes in sports section: we’ve plowed that ground several times since, but try these headlines:

Illinois high school track coach under fire for alleged racist remark to barefoot student

Retired NFL player involved in bizarre shooting, claims of CTE

Florida State QB outraged at lawmakers delaying student-athletes being able to profit from NIL

College sports media reacts to new transfer rule

Former NFL’er Pete Hall, 82, arrested in sting

Catholic teacher/track coach accused of sexually abusing boy she drove home from meet

Swanson’s pre-game sage ritual broke Braves’ slump

MLB 2021 teams batting combined .232, lowest in history

DeSantis vows to sign bill barring transgender females from girls’ sports

Tebow is “white privilege” royalty

Ole Miss fires OL coach Randy Clements three days after spring game

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey makes fiery introduction

MMA fighter killed in suspected gangland hit

NASCAR President defends disapproving Jennifer Jo Cobb for Talladega

“I get no respect”: Bryan Jordan, the forgotten two-sport star

WWE fires employee who sent trash bag “care package” to laid-off wrestler Mickie James

PGA Tour saw plenty of alligator interaction in New Orleans

Ex-Virginia Tech soccer player’s lawsuit claims coach “berated” her for refusing to kneel before game

GOP lawmakers demand answers from MLB over All-Star game move

Former NFL player allegedly left cellphone at mass shooting scene

Coach sucker punches parent at kids’ flag football game

Most hated Athletes: LeBron James, Kyle Busch, Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, Bryce Harper

2020 MLB cardboard cut-outs form union to reclaim seats

How Gators’ Marco Wilson moved on after LSU shoe toss

LeBron explains deleted tweet about police shooting Ma’Khia Bryant

Attorney claims Pine-Richland using student as scapegoat for firing football coach

Justin Fields signs endorsement deal before NFL Draft

Boise man fishes 365 consecutive days

Roger Goodell, mercilessly booed by fans at NFL Draft, reveling in negative attention

ESPN analyst Tim Tebow requested tryout with the Jaguars at TE

Beloved hockey coach killed in bar fight after allegedly confronting man about boorish behavior

Changing jersey numbers to cost NFL stars millions

Eight teams expressed interest in trading for Deshaun Watson

Brooks Koepka to play left-handed vs. Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy in charity match for $250,000

Florida State anti-racism task force votes against removing Doak Campbell’s name from stadium

University of Texas creating separate band that won’t perform “The Eyes of Texas” after backlash

Tyler Glasnow’s profanity-laden reaction to amazing Rays’ catch will make mom very unhappy

LSU bans Derrius Guice, erases stats from school records

Former New York Jet killed in fishing accident

Bret Bielema reportedly settles lawsuit against Arkansas

National Park Service needs volunteers to kill Grand Canyon bison

Are Angel Hernandez, Joe West … all MLB umpires hurting baseball?

Tommy Tuberville getting crushed for message to NFL rookies

Chattanooga assistant fired over tweet sues to get job back

UA graduates 102 student-athletes, including Robert Horry, during spring commencement

Jockey Kendrick Carmouche could become first Black Kentucky Derby winner in over a century

Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar fired by MLB after sexual misconduct investigation

Why “My Old Kentucky Home” is controversial

Braves end April in Dunedin

Former Alabama RB Najee Harris returns to homeless shelter for NFL draft

One of the above’s a lie …

