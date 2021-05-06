Spot the lie in sports headlines

Time was men’s failures were found in newspapers’ news’ section, his successes in sports section: we’ve plowed that ground several times since, but try these headlines:
Illinois high school track coach under fire for alleged racist remark to barefoot student
Retired NFL player involved in bizarre shooting, claims of CTE
Florida State QB outraged at lawmakers delaying student-athletes being able to profit from NIL
College sports media reacts to new transfer rule
Former NFL’er Pete Hall, 82, arrested in sting
Catholic teacher/track coach accused of sexually abusing boy she drove home from meet
Swanson’s pre-game sage ritual broke Braves’ slump
MLB 2021 teams batting combined .232, lowest in history
DeSantis vows to sign bill barring transgender females from girls’ sports
Tebow is “white privilege” royalty
Ole Miss fires OL coach Randy Clements three days after spring game
LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey makes fiery introduction
MMA fighter killed in suspected gangland hit
NASCAR President defends disapproving Jennifer Jo Cobb for Talladega
“I get no respect”: Bryan Jordan, the forgotten two-sport star
WWE fires employee who sent trash bag “care package” to laid-off wrestler Mickie James
PGA Tour saw plenty of alligator interaction in New Orleans
Ex-Virginia Tech soccer player’s lawsuit claims coach “berated” her for refusing to kneel before game
GOP lawmakers demand answers from MLB over All-Star game move
Former NFL player allegedly left cellphone at mass shooting scene
Coach sucker punches parent at kids’ flag football game
Most hated Athletes: LeBron James, Kyle Busch, Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, Bryce Harper
2020 MLB cardboard cut-outs form union to reclaim seats
How Gators’ Marco Wilson moved on after LSU shoe toss
LeBron explains deleted tweet about police shooting Ma’Khia Bryant
Attorney claims Pine-Richland using student as scapegoat for firing football coach
Justin Fields signs endorsement deal before NFL Draft
Boise man fishes 365 consecutive days
Roger Goodell, mercilessly booed by fans at NFL Draft, reveling in negative attention
ESPN analyst Tim Tebow requested tryout with the Jaguars at TE
Beloved hockey coach killed in bar fight after allegedly confronting man about boorish behavior
Changing jersey numbers to cost NFL stars millions
Eight teams expressed interest in trading for Deshaun Watson
Brooks Koepka to play left-handed vs. Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy in charity match for $250,000
Florida State anti-racism task force votes against removing Doak Campbell’s name from stadium
University of Texas creating separate band that won’t perform “The Eyes of Texas” after backlash
Tyler Glasnow’s profanity-laden reaction to amazing Rays’ catch will make mom very unhappy
LSU bans Derrius Guice, erases stats from school records
Former New York Jet killed in fishing accident
Bret Bielema reportedly settles lawsuit against Arkansas
National Park Service needs volunteers to kill Grand Canyon bison
Are Angel Hernandez, Joe West … all MLB umpires hurting baseball?
Tommy Tuberville getting crushed for message to NFL rookies
Chattanooga assistant fired over tweet sues to get job back
UA graduates 102 student-athletes, including Robert Horry, during spring commencement
Jockey Kendrick Carmouche could become first Black Kentucky Derby winner in over a century
Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar fired by MLB after sexual misconduct investigation
Why “My Old Kentucky Home” is controversial
Braves end April in Dunedin
Former Alabama RB Najee Harris returns to homeless shelter for NFL draft
One of the above’s a lie …