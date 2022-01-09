Stalking the savage beasts

I would first like to set the record straight by saying that I have nothing against squirrels in general; in fact I have even been known to swerve my car or slam on my brakes just to avoid squishing them into the pavement. But when they invaded my home by moving in with us, all that changed.
I poked my head into the opening of the attic and quickly reached for the light string. The sudden illumination caused some movement off to my right and I gripped my pitching wedge and let out a yell for effect. There were actually two of them, and they froze, waiting my next move. I moved up another step, not really sure what my plan was, and they dove into an opening beneath the insulation, out of my sight.
“This isn’t over!” I yelled while backing down the stairs.
“Who are you talking to?” KM asked from below.
“Um,” was all I had. She knew why I was up there and was taking another shot at my questionable sanity.
“I mean,” she continued, “since they understand you, why not try reasoning with them first.”
Sometimes living with a comedian isn’t as great as it sounds.
An hour later I stood in one of the sporting good aisles at Wal-Mart, looking at the many selections of BB and pellet guns.
On the top shelf was the famous Red Ryder, which was funny because the last thing KM said to me when I told her where I was going was, “You’ll shoot your eye out!” She’s here all week. Get your tickets early though.
The Red Ryder was tempting, but I finally decided on a Crossman with a little more firepower. It also had this cool little fluorescent-green optic sight. I left the store ready for battle, and on the ride home, envisioned myself coming down from the attic, holding my game by their tails.
I got home and opened the gun’s box, but after reading the first couple of lines of instructions, could wait no longer, and loaded it up. I put on my hunting camo – jeans and sweatshirt, and stealthily moved up the stairs. It was dark and quiet at the top. I shone my flashlight towards the corner that I believed to be the hideout of the furry gang.
Moving along the partially floored area, trying to position myself for a perfect shot, I reached the attic’s end and pointed the light where I knew they must be. Suddenly a gray tail danced from the opening where the light was, startling me and causing me to drop the gun and the light. Cursing, I heard the patter of little clawed feet scurrying along the roof above my head—squirrel 1, Jay 0.
My next plan was to stand out in the yard, below the hole, and pop them when they came out. But this required help from my hilarious spouse, whose job it was to make some loud noise, startling them into making a run for it, straight into my deadeye vision waiting below.
The first part of the plan actually worked, and when KM banged the attic door, one of the squatters jumped from the hole to a nearby branch. I shot once, but he was suddenly three trees away, likely laughing hysterically. No surprise really, I never could hit a dove from the same distance with a shotgun.
Plan three, which I read on some anti-squirrel website, said to put some dog or cat hair in the attic. I went next door to see if my neighbor Sam would give me some hair from his dog, Sherlock Bones. He just stared at me with an odd look and finally said to wait outside. I wondered if he was coming back. He finally did and handed me a baggie with some hair from Sherlock Bones.
Now all is quiet from above. But neighbor Sam is avoiding me and KM is still doing standup. Nothing’s ever easy around here.