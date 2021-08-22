Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1945, was Victory in Japan Day, effectively ending World War II, though Japanese officials didn’t sign surrender documents until Sept. 2.
Army Air Corps sergeant Dick Adams, stationed in St. Louis, had somehow smuggled his wife of 10 months into a city that seemed like home to teeming millions to them.
For a guy from Decatur, Mich., and a gal from Midland City, whose populations combined were shy of 3,500, culture shock ruled the day.
“I don’t know how many people there were, but everybody was on the sidewalks and in the streets celebrating,” Mother recalled years later. “Just about everything was closed and it was almost impossible to even get something to eat.”
And it was smarmy hot.
Just like it’s been in Enterprise, population 28,711, according to released-recently 2020 Census figures, where 2021 ain’t “Summertime and the livin’ is easy …”
Without totally researching them, Augusts from 1963-67 were about as hot as 20th Century summers, excusing 1954, got, especially for those of us in Enterprise High School’s Wildcat Marching Band directed by the late Bob McMillan who, like band directors and football coaches everywhere then, was unfamiliar with the technical term, “water break.”
Full-contact, uninterrupted band practices in 1963 ran 6 a.m. to noon, no breaks. We practiced again from 5 p.m. until …
The Wildcat football team toiled on its practice field while we occupied ours.
In 1964, Mr. McMillan began giving us ONE water break; we lined up single file to slug tepid water from the lone hydrant beside the baseball backstop before bullies behind us knocked us away.
Thirsty flutists were tough on bandmates.
It’s a miracle we didn’t suffer a tragic, heat-related death like Dimitri McKee, a Robert E. Lee High School General football player, did this Aug. 17.
The fact our lives then weren’t as air conditioned as nowadays possibly saved us.
Heat was a factor beyond the EHS campus in mid-20th Century.
Annually, Enterprise police parking meter patrolman Ralph Hunter cooked an egg on a downtown sidewalk; try it and be tougher than flutists by standing on the street barefooted.
Be sure not to draw a crowd, as COVID-19 is currently a multi-headed, raging fiend, attacking relentlessly, silently and unlike U.S. troops in Afghanistan, showing no sign of leaving.
Hmmm.
Seems like our military involvement in Vietnam recently ended in similar fashion ...
It’s hard nowadays to know who to believe when it comes to war, tissue paper, COVID … most everything.
We can manage this situation by eyeballing our fellow man and after assessment, following translated Arabic prose the late Burney Reese taught your scribe and fellow Enterprise Social and Come What May Club (Junior Chapter) members more than 50 years ago:
“He who knows not, and knows not that he knows not, is a fool; Shun him.
“He who knows not, and knows that he knows not, is a student; Teach him.
“He who knows, and knows not that he knows, is asleep; Wake him.
“He who knows, and knows that he knows, is wise; Follow him.”
Study the above.
There’s a test.
Everyday.
For COVID-19 protection’s sake, also prepare your one-word answer to another test, “The Lone Ranger” episode-ending question, asked by rescued folks:
“Who was that masked man?”
Here’s a hint:
“Me …”