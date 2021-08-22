Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1945, was Victory in Japan Day, effectively ending World War II, though Japanese officials didn’t sign surrender documents until Sept. 2.

Army Air Corps sergeant Dick Adams, stationed in St. Louis, had somehow smuggled his wife of 10 months into a city that seemed like home to teeming millions to them.

For a guy from Decatur, Mich., and a gal from Midland City, whose populations combined were shy of 3,500, culture shock ruled the day.

“I don’t know how many people there were, but everybody was on the sidewalks and in the streets celebrating,” Mother recalled years later. “Just about everything was closed and it was almost impossible to even get something to eat.”

And it was smarmy hot.

Just like it’s been in Enterprise, population 28,711, according to released-recently 2020 Census figures, where 2021 ain’t “Summertime and the livin’ is easy …”

Without totally researching them, Augusts from 1963-67 were about as hot as 20th Century summers, excusing 1954, got, especially for those of us in Enterprise High School’s Wildcat Marching Band directed by the late Bob McMillan who, like band directors and football coaches everywhere then, was unfamiliar with the technical term, “water break.”