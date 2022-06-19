Tales from the animal kingdom

Claudia, the preachers wife, recently told a story about a dog they once had named Bopper, which was short for something like “Sir Oregano of Boppington.”

“He was just a muttly Beagle-type dog,” Claudia said. “We just wanted him to sound important. But no one liked him much. He was pretty surly most of the time.”

“One day,” she continued, “Phillip came home and said, ‘I think I just saw Bopper out on the highway.’” Phillip is Claudia’s husband.

“What was he doing?” Claudia asked.

“Laying in the road,” was Phillip’s answer.

While trying to decide what to do next the phone rang and when Phillip answered the person on the other end said, “I think I just saw Bopper out on the highway.”

Now having confirmation, Phillip headed out to get poor Bopper, and when he returned home, he and Claudia and their seven children had a funeral for their less-than-lovable pet in the back yard.

Then, a week or so later, the family was having a meal at the kitchen table. It was by a window, which looked out into the back yard.

“Next door to us there lived two big dogs, I think they were Australian Wolfhounds or something,” Claudia said.

“I looked out and noticed they were digging by the fence but didn’t pay much attention. But then after a few minutes I looked up again and they were now in our yard and digging where we had recently buried poor Bopper. Thankfully, I was the only one so far who was witnessing what was happening. Phillip’s back was to the window and I told him calmly but firmly to shut the blinds. He looked at me strangely and didn’t answer. At this point the dogs were digging much faster and were already pretty deep. I knew it was just a matter of seconds. “Shut the blinds NOW honey,” I said again while trying to remain composed and not yell. But he just seemed more confused. By then it was too late anyway, the dogs had what they wanted, and I yelled, ‘Shut the blinds, shut the blinds, for God’s sake shut the blinds!!!’”

“Phillip turned around, and when he saw the scene of the two hounds running through the yard with what was left of poor Bopper, he let out a scream.”

“This caused all the children to look out the window and let out screams. All I could do was let out a scream too,” Claudia said. Which ended her tale of poor Bopper.

***

My friend Fred in Fayetteville, Arkansas, excitedly called one night last week to tell me he had just seen a kangaroo walking with its owner up Maple Street.

“How do you know it was his owner?” I asked.

“Well who else could it have been?” Fred replied.

“I don’t know, maybe a drinking buddy, or a distant relative.”

Fred ignored me as usual, seeming more interested that the kangaroo was walking rather than hopping.

It was also Fred who told me, a few months back, about seeing a “humongous” turtle crossing Old Wire Road not far from Paradise Valley. When he mentioned it to his co-worker Melissa Carroll, she reasoned that it had probably escaped from the zoo.

Fred said, “Yeah Melissa, that’s probably it. But you’re forgetting one thing, Fayetteville doesn’t have a zoo.”

“No but Tulsa does,” Melissa snapped back.

“Oh, that makes sense,” said Fred, “Twenty-five or thirty years ago this giant turtle busted out of the Tulsa Zoo and began walking to Fayetteville. Thanks for clearing that up.”

Or perhaps it hitched a ride with a kangaroo.