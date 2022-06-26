Tales of water and Elvis

Spring has sprung; fall has fell; summer’s here, it’s hot as h***!

One torrid summer in the early 1950s, approximately six wily Enterprise lads were captured in First Baptist Church’s baptismal font one Sunday afternoon, skinny-dipping, protesting because Enterprise City Pool was closed Sunday’s.

Those amateur aquanauts’ names ain’t available here.

Won’t ever be.

History anonymously credited them for City Pool’s opening on Sunday afternoons thereafter.

Water has been involved in firsts/lasts, as evidenced in the House of Adams Athenaeum’s somewhat original photograph of Gen. George S. Patton Jr. tinkling off a Rhine River pontoon bridge in March 1945.

Patton’s son, Col. George S. Patton IV, en route to retiring as a major general, served at Fort Rucker and drove a white 1966 Dodge Coronet four-door sedan we serviced at City Auto Sales.

Nice guy.

No record of George IV frolicking in full-immersion baptismal fonts hereabouts.

Hmmm.

During one of the Enterprise High School Wildcat Marching Band’s first three journeys to St. Petersburg, Florida’s Festival of States, a celebrity entertainer vacationing in the Soreno Hotel, where we were temporarily ensconced, knew something about Enterprise we didn’t.

Crooner Vaughn Monroe (“Riders in the Sky: A Cowboy Legend,” “The Very Thought of You” and “Old Soldiers Never Die”) asked if we were familiar with Enterprise’s Maple Street, explaining his daughter and family lived there while her hubby served at Fort Rucker.

Don’t recall if Vaughn said Candace or Christina dwelled here.

Hmmm.

June 26 has been an important date for years.

In 1284, reportedly, a certain pied piper led 130 children away from Hamlin, Germany; in 1498, a Chinese man, using boarhog bristles, made the first toothbrush; and in 1900, Dr. Walter Reed, a Virginian, began research leading to curing yellow fever.

On June 26, 1916, Cleveland’s Indians experimented with uniform numbers for one game, but the recent name change to Cleveland Guardians seems as permanent as permanent gets nowadays.

By any name, Cleveland ain’t won a World Series since beating Boston’s Braves 4-2 in 1948, when Satchel Paige was an Indian and the Braves annual rallying cry was “Spahn and Sain and pray for rain.”

Hmmm.

On June 26, 1974, Hollywood’s Elizabeth Taylor got a divorce, first of two from Richard Burton, en route to seven total.

Backtracking, on June 26, 1909, Andreas Cornelis van Kuijk was born in Breda, Netherlands. He’s important in the biopic, “Elvis,” currently playing in theaters/theatres/cinemas, coming soon to the HoA Big Moroccan Theater.

Andreas, aka Col. Tom Parker, Elvis’s long-time manager, is portrayed by Oscar-winner Tom Hanks.

Austin Butler’s must-see performance in the title role emotionally grabbed Elvis’s family weeks before the film’s release.

Haven’t heard if Mary Ann likes the flick enough to set out an extra plate of cookies?

Sunday, June 26, 1977, later proved devastating to us fans because Elvis gave his final performance that day, in Indianapolis.

Elvis supposedly died Aug. 16, 1977.

Thankfully, Mike Thompson and your scribe squired two lovelies to Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum on Feb. 16, 1977, for our full-immersion time with The King.

After Elvis sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” Al Dvorin (or a TCB Band member) repeated this abbreviated version of Louisiana Hayride’s Hoss Logan’s Dec. 15, 1956, announcement: “Ladies and gentlemen: Elvis has left the building.”

We wuz right behind him …