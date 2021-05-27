Thank you, patriots

Jesus also once said, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” To all the fallen, thank you for this greater love. God rest your souls.

I have written of this before, but I had a dream several years ago, one worth repeating. I was standing in a great, open field. Coming towards me were men and women in uniforms of differing eras. I looked heavenward and asked God, “Lord, what became of these soldiers?”

They all suddenly ascended upward, morphing into vapor trails from jets. In that beautiful blue sky, rows upon rows of contrails soared upwards. I guess that was God’s answer, and then I woke up. It was one of those dreams that you wish could have continued. Was there a hidden meaning there? Probably not, but I did have a sense of peace in my heart. I still think about it.

The dream reminded me of a poem written by a Canadian fighter pilot, another casualty of war. John G. McGee composed it a few months before his death in WW2. I encourage everyone to check it out. The first and last lines are these, “I have slipped the surly bonds of earth” and “put out my hand and touched the face of God.”