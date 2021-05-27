Thank you, patriots

WORDS OF HOPE Pastor Mike Smith
“The Unborn Millions”
Some days are a struggle, and my body doesn’t want to cooperate. It is in these times I am tempted to fall into the pity-trap, but if I be still long enough and listen, I can hear God reminding me of a great gift. That special gift is another day. Jesus once told a man, “This night, your soul is required of thee. Be thankful.
I was extremely thankful as I walked through the park recently. Memorial Day is almost here, and it was adorned with flags and crosses bearing the names of men and women who sacrificed their “tomorrows.” Those fallen members paid the ultimate price for the freedoms I enjoy as an American.
The walkthrough has become a yearly ritual. I slowly drift through the crosses, looking for familiar names. Yesterday was different; God got my attention. As I went around each one, the wind began to blow, causing the flags to curl around me. Reality set in.
As each flag wrapped and flapped around me, I thought of those who fought for that flag and never made it home. Their “another day” was cut short in defense of my freedom. I saw images of those brought home in flag-draped coffins, of those buried in overseas graves and of those whose remains were never found. A combination of sadness and gratitude swept over me.
Jesus also once said, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” To all the fallen, thank you for this greater love. God rest your souls.
I have written of this before, but I had a dream several years ago, one worth repeating. I was standing in a great, open field. Coming towards me were men and women in uniforms of differing eras. I looked heavenward and asked God, “Lord, what became of these soldiers?”
They all suddenly ascended upward, morphing into vapor trails from jets. In that beautiful blue sky, rows upon rows of contrails soared upwards. I guess that was God’s answer, and then I woke up. It was one of those dreams that you wish could have continued. Was there a hidden meaning there? Probably not, but I did have a sense of peace in my heart. I still think about it.
The dream reminded me of a poem written by a Canadian fighter pilot, another casualty of war. John G. McGee composed it a few months before his death in WW2. I encourage everyone to check it out. The first and last lines are these, “I have slipped the surly bonds of earth” and “put out my hand and touched the face of God.”
It sounds like what happens to the Christian at death; leaving the earth and seeing God face to face. What a beautiful thought. Also, kind of reminiscent of my dream. God is so awesome.
Recently, I came across something this nation should take to heart in these divisive times. It was a short address George Washington gave his troops before the Battle of Long Island on August 27, 1776, not yet two months after America declared her independence. This was the first major battle.
Outmanned and outgunned, General Washington stated, “The time is now near at hand which must probably determine whether Americans are to be freemen or subjugates. The fate of unborn millions will now depend, under God, on the courage and conduct of resistance, or the most abject submission. We have, therefore, to resolve to conquer or die.”
America conquered and survived. This nation has its flaws and certainly made mistakes, but for the unborn millions Washington spoke of, our freedoms continue to shine as a beacon to the world. Thank you, patriots, for your sacrifice.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.
Pastor Mike Smith can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 2, Summerville, GA, 30747, or by email at Smith30747@gmail.com.