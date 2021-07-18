The dogs days of summer

Moving forward, this hot week has continued marking the end of U.S. troop involvement in Afghanistan … after 20 years.

Thank goodness that war’s all but over, ready for filing away forever.

Riiiiggghhtt!

Don’t believe it.

Elsewhere this week, a Japanese court ruled “Hiroshima Radioactive ‘Black Rain’ Victims Recognized as Atomic Bomb Survivors” … 76 years after the U.S. dropped the first of two atomic bombs.

Seems like World War II memories, and recollections of horrific events leading to it, aren’t fading away even as veterans of that tragic era continue marching toward extinction.

On this date in 1925, Adolph Hitler published his autobiography, “Mein Kampf,” a book originally titled, “Four And A Half Years (Of Struggle) Against Lies, Stupidity and Cowardice.”

On July 18, 1942, the first test flight of Germany’s Messerschmitt Me-262 used only jet engines; two years later, U.S. troops marched into St. Lo France after having landed on Normandy’s beaches beginning June 6.