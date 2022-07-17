The looming permanent record

Meanwhile, back at Melody Ranch, Roy and Dale are waiting for Pat Brady’s return.

Whoa, podnah.

That ain’t right.

Roy Rogers and Dale Evans owned Double D Bar Ranch and rode Trigger and Buttermilk, respectively.

Gene Autry owned Melody Ranch, rode Champion, and had sidekicks Frog Milhouse, Gabby Hayes, and Addison, Alabama’s Pat Buttram, who later replaced his horse with a wore-out, Ford truck, called himself Mr. (Eustace Charleton) Haney, fleeced folks on “Green Acres” and offered exotic get-aways to Acc-u-pullco.

Gabby sidekicked Roy, Gene, Wild Bill Elliott and Hopalong Cassidy, but not Rex Allen, whose horse KoKo, toted movies’ last singing cowboy.

Frog (Smiley Burnette) wrote 300 cowboy songs.

It’d be difficult locating male Baby Boomers who wouldn’t have joined typical film cowboys and bathed once a month, even if it meant riding barefooted Indian ponies instead of KoKo, Trigger, Buttermilk, Champ or Topper.

Watching westerns, wearing a cowboy outfit, was good as life got in the 1950s in the House of Adams, when your scribe, like fellow buckaroos, wasn’t sure if our heroes would win out in the end, if there’d be another episode next week or if poisoned beans and/or canned peaches would plumb kill white-hatters.

We soon grew to realize movie/TV westerns were mostly make-believe.

Watching westerns today ain’t the same; now we know Roy, Gene, Hoppy et al, the good guys, will win, be on again tomorrow and beans and peaches are safe to eat.

Thus far, few Boomers have gone on killing rampages in Dodge City, even though several companies manufacture cowboy guns legally available to aging saddle pals.

Hmmm.

About the same time a Motorola TV rolled into the HoA, another influential power presented itself.

As threatened here recently, today’s words are about one everlasting onus borne by Boomers every decade since starting school.

The onus upon us?

The PERMANENT RECORD.

Like the tooth fairy, Santa Claus and Easter bunny, a PERMANENT RECORD was invisible to children, but unlike the other three, one’s PERMANENT RECORD was/is a fearful phenomenon wherein what folks do is recorded … for life:

“You launch one more spitball and your behavior’s going into your PERMANENT RECORD, young man! Keep doing the wrong things and you’ll end up in prison!”

The PERMANENT RECORD gained power as we progressed toward graduation, when we figured we’d get the condemning evidence to destroy.

Didn’t happen.

Turns out, on social media, where molehills go to grow, users’ PERMANENT RECORDS are continuously updated.

Way back, fearing improper behavior had already ruined his PERMANENT RECORD drove one sorta-odd classmate to eat liver/onions, spinach, sardines and collard tarts for fun.

Ugh.

Never saw him after grade school.

But even his PERMANENT RECORD wasn’t rescinded/forwarded/concluded when he vamoosed.

How’s your scribe know that?

One afternoon, when Julian Thompson, the Big Moroccan, was Enterprise High School’s lead guidance counselor, while inspecting the R. Adams’ PERMANENT RECORD, we found the missing classmate’s documents stuck behind it.

Sooo, we read one elementary teacher’s prediction for him:

“Without proper discipline, this anti-social boy bears watching. Without strict guidance, he’ll constantly concoct evil things to do. He already has an indelible RED flag.”

OK, that classmate and his PERMANENT RECORD are pure, capitalized LIES.

But it’d be a life-saver if recognized red flags were unfurled before troubled mass murderers kill again …