The music lives on

It’s incredible, unbelievable and downright shameful that for the first time since 1948, when WIRB, 600 on your radio dial, went on the air, Enterprise, the City of Progress, has no active radio station, since WVVL had to skedaddle earlier this year.

WIRB was a mediocre 3-wood away from the original House of Adams; were it still on Ouida Street, WIRB would be a par-5 from the current HoA

WIRB was a magical place that invited Cub Scouts into its studio where we stepped up to a microphone and said our names for everyone, like WOOF’s Sonny Harris (and singer Oscar Toney Jr.) said, “within the sound of my voice” to hear in their homes, cars and places of bidness.

Wednesday, the afternoon drive disc jockey on Elvis Radio said Elvis’ two-sided No. 1 hit(s) on “Billboard Pop Charts” for this week in 1956, “Don’t Be Cruel/Heartbreak Hotel,” stayed atop the charts until November 3, when “Love Me Tender” knocked them down.

The DJ explained 65 YEARS have passed since those tunes dominated America’s radio airwaves, then played “Don’t Be Cruel,” written by Otis Blackwell, who also penned “Return to Sender,” “All Shook Up” and “One Broken Heart for Sale” among scads of songs Elvis dug.