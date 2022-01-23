The singing Fountain of Youth

Before long, nitpickers, after running out of words/laws/history to protest/condemn/eliminate, will finally get around to repealing, uh, the law of gravity.
Think it can’t happen?
Remember when the non-Disney Pluto got down-sized?
Lucky Baby Boomers studied Pluto at City School/Enterprise Junior High BEFORE John F. Kennedy was U.S. President.
Hey, don’t forget, a new planet 3.5 times Earth’s size was discovered last June, and when James Webb’s Telescope, now a million miles from Earth, starts delivering, everything we believe about space may/will change.
The new planet may never get named.
Pluto may disappear.
Hmmm.
Most everything’s changing.
While helping a grandson during an emergency cram session, forget to include Earth’s newest ocean, the Southern, and see what happens if he puts, “Old Man Kelsey’s Ocean,” like Ernest T. Bass would’ve, on the question’s fifth line.
Elsewhere, Americans may rethink RuPaul, after a recently-discovered rainbow fly, “Rhy the Fly Guy,” was named for the entertainer.
Two “new” dinosaur species were recently discovered, and ancient cities are regularly being exhumed globally.
Tree rings studied in Newfoundland recently proved Vikings arrived there in AD 1021, about 471 years before Christopher Columbus came ashore somewhere south of Clayhatchee.
Aboard during Columbus’ second voyage, 1493, to our side of the world was a “gentleman volunteer” name of Juan Ponce de Leon, who later served as Puerto Rico’s president before leading an expedition into Florida, even foraging into what’s now the Panhandle.
Far as we know, the town below Samson, known to one-and-all as Ponce de Leon, home of the Pirates of basketballdom, was named for the Spanish explorer/conquistador.
In grade school, we learned Ponce, the man, sought the “Fountain of Youth” centuries before Hollywood types discovered Botox/other advertised age-defying miracles.
There’s an artesian Fountain of Youth operating 24/7 in St. Augustine, Florida, which was already a’goin’ the day the town was settled in 1565, likely explaining why it’s the oldest, continuously-inhabited, European-established village in the 48 contiguous U.S. states.
A movable “Fountain of Youth” was working overtime 20 minutes downwind of St. Augustine on Saturday, Dec. 11, where her long-time fans came to celebrate life with singer Darlene Love.
Inside Palm Coast’s Flagler Auditorium, your fully-vaccinated, properly-masked scribe was one of the youngest fans able to raise a hand without help when Darlene asked, “Are there any rebels in the house?” before launching into one of her biggest hits, “He’s a Rebel.”
Darlene’s music, played in the House of Adams since 1963, is good for what ails you and in these uncertain times, that’s saying something, mister!
Darlene, her fans recall, sang “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on “The David Letterman Show” some 28 straight years, ending in 2014, since Dave retired the following May.
Darlene’s “Letterman” appearances were how your scribe and The Big Moroccan, Julian Thompson, measured passing years before The Moroccan died Feb. 4, 2015, barely six weeks after Darlene’s typically sterling, late-night performance.
After “Letterman,” Darlene and her song moved to “The View,” where she continued her Christmas singing tradition, except for 2021, after one of her band member’s exposure to COVID-19 two days after our evening together in Palm Coast, briefly sidelined her.
Hmmm.
Darlene’s all over YouTube.
Watch her.