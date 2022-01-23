The singing Fountain of Youth

Two “new” dinosaur species were recently discovered, and ancient cities are regularly being exhumed globally.

Tree rings studied in Newfoundland recently proved Vikings arrived there in AD 1021, about 471 years before Christopher Columbus came ashore somewhere south of Clayhatchee.

Aboard during Columbus’ second voyage, 1493, to our side of the world was a “gentleman volunteer” name of Juan Ponce de Leon, who later served as Puerto Rico’s president before leading an expedition into Florida, even foraging into what’s now the Panhandle.

Far as we know, the town below Samson, known to one-and-all as Ponce de Leon, home of the Pirates of basketballdom, was named for the Spanish explorer/conquistador.

In grade school, we learned Ponce, the man, sought the “Fountain of Youth” centuries before Hollywood types discovered Botox/other advertised age-defying miracles.

There’s an artesian Fountain of Youth operating 24/7 in St. Augustine, Florida, which was already a’goin’ the day the town was settled in 1565, likely explaining why it’s the oldest, continuously-inhabited, European-established village in the 48 contiguous U.S. states.