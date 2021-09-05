The sun shines, people don’t forget

I saw a music video post on Facebook the other day from my friend Mark Davis. It was Procol Harum’s classic, “Whiter Shade of Pale.” One of Mark’s friends replied that he always thought the verse was, “they skipped thru life fandango,” which is actually pretty close. That caused Davis to respond, “A classic mondegreen.” I knew what he was saying, but looked it up anyway.

Mondegreen—noun 1. a misunderstood or misinterpreted word or phrase resulting from a mishearing of the lyrics of a song.

It got me to thinking back to some of the other mondegreens I had run across over the years. My all time favorite came one afternoon as my friend Randy Morley and I were headed out for some lunch. The classic rock station we were listening to was taking requests and a lady called in and asked for “11-Inch Butt,” by The Who.

The DJ didn’t reply right away, and finally said, “I guess I’m not familiar with that one.”

The caller said, “It’s one of their biggest hits!” So he asked if she could sing some of it, to which she didn’t hesitate, belting out, “11-INCH BUTT, IT’S A PUT ON!”