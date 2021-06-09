The turning point of World War II

On June 6th, 1944, America and its allies engaged in one of the most significant military operations of the 20th century. I have personally suffered loss from war and have a deep appreciation for the service and sacrifice that men and women give to protect our country. My mother’s youngest brother, Kenny Maye, was killed in Korea, and I have his dog tag, casket flag and a rare picture of him. He was only 20 years old in 1950. Sadly, his existence is nearly unknown and I often wonder about the life he could have had. For everyone that has sacrificed for this great nation, thank you for your service.

I live a couple of miles from a national military cemetery, and from the highway you can see many of the over 12,000 perfectly lined white marble tombstones. I admit I’ve often driven past without hardly thinking about how each of these individuals at one time or another accepted the call of duty. And what is that call? To defend and protect our freedom, whatever the cost. These brave soldiers were willing to give their life for their country and I cannot help but wonder, how many of us have convictions that strong? The First Amendment was not only signed into existence with ink, but with the blood of over 1.1 million Americans that have died in US wars along with even more that have suffered from physical and mental difficulties. The privilege and freedom we have to share what is on our mind are liberties that have come at a great price and we should always remember the cost of this blessing.