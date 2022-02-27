The wheel goes 'round and 'round

It’s amazing how much better “The Perry Como Show” is now while watching various episodes on YouTube than it was when Baby Boomers sprawled out on the floor, four feet from the family’s only TV, half asleep, waiting for the next WESTERN to start.

Looking at olden TV programming schedules online, it’s plain why Boomers quickly learned to “slap leather” and “head ’em up and move ’em out.”

Currently, several cable networks and an ever-growing list of streaming outfits broadcast such as “Laramie,” “Gunsmoke,” “Cheyenne,” “The Roy Rogers Show,” “Wagon Train,” “Rawhide,” “Maverick,” “Have Gun Will Travel,” “The Lone Ranger,” “Death Valley Days,” “The Rifleman,” “F-Troop,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “The Deputy,” “Trackdown,” “Wells Fargo,” “Bat Masterson,” “Tombstone Territory,” “The Lone Ranger,” and three not among favorites in the House of Adams’ Big Moroccan Theater, “The Virginian,” “The Big Valley” and “Bonanza” beat the tar of today’s offerings.