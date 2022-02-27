The wheel goes 'round and 'round

It’s amazing how much better “The Perry Como Show” is now while watching various episodes on YouTube than it was when Baby Boomers sprawled out on the floor, four feet from the family’s only TV, half asleep, waiting for the next WESTERN to start.
Looking at olden TV programming schedules online, it’s plain why Boomers quickly learned to “slap leather” and “head ’em up and move ’em out.”
Currently, several cable networks and an ever-growing list of streaming outfits broadcast such as “Laramie,” “Gunsmoke,” “Cheyenne,” “The Roy Rogers Show,” “Wagon Train,” “Rawhide,” “Maverick,” “Have Gun Will Travel,” “The Lone Ranger,” “Death Valley Days,” “The Rifleman,” “F-Troop,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “The Deputy,” “Trackdown,” “Wells Fargo,” “Bat Masterson,” “Tombstone Territory,” “The Lone Ranger,” and three not among favorites in the House of Adams’ Big Moroccan Theater, “The Virginian,” “The Big Valley” and “Bonanza” beat the tar of today’s offerings.
“Yancey Derringer,” “Sugar Foot,” “Zorro,” “The Adventures of Wild Bill Hickok,” “Fury,” “Riverboat,” “Hopalong Cassidy,” “The Rebel,” “Sky King,” “The Restless Gun,” “Johnny Ringo” and “The Gene Autry Show” are lurking for those who know where to look.
Check local listings.
Daily showings of “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Hee Haw,” plus “The Honeymooners,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show, and “The Carol Burnett Show,” on Sundays, make 2022 life merrier.
But Carol’s seems to be the only true variety show shown nowadays and only guests and occasionally Vickie Lawrence warble on it.
So maybe it’s time Como, Dean Martin, Red Skelton, Andy Williams, Glen Campbell, JIMMY DURANTE, George Gobel and Dinah Shore fans need to unite against “The Man” and get better stuff to watch on our flat screens, instead of current news stories and events as they break, happenings that ultimately all boil down to a lyric Perry Como sang, “Find a wheel, and it goes round, round, round …”
Yep, it’s the same old verse come back to life daily; human behavior doesn’t change, so check out some of what’s happened on February 27:
1813—First federal vaccination legislation enacted
1827—First Mardi Gras celebrated in New Orleans
1879—Russian chemist Constantin Fahlberg discovered saccharin
1941—13th Academy Award winners were “Rebecca,” James Stewart and Ginger Rogers
1942—First transport of French Jewish prisoners to Nazi Germany; and J. S. Hey discovered radio emissions from Sun
1963—Mickey Mantle signed a $100,000 contract with New York’s Yankees
1966—In the eighth Daytona 500, Richard Petty came from 2 laps down to win after rain shortened race to 198 miles
1968—CBS newsman Walter Cronkite delivered a scathing editorial about U.S. chances to win Vietnam War
1977—Rolling Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards got a suspended sentence for heroin possession in Canada
1991—James Brown paroled from prison after serving two years for weapons/drug convictions
There were February 27 positives, like these births: Henry Wadsworth Longfellow 1807 (“Song of Hiawatha”); Hugo L. Black 1886; John Steinbeck (“Grapes of Wrath”) 1902; Elizabeth Taylor (“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”) 1932; and Ralph Nader (“Unsafe at Any Speed”) 1934.
Hmmm.
Speaking of goin’ round and round, two brands of pro wrestlin’ have made comebacks.
It’s a shame, Mario Galento, Don Carson and Dusty Rhodes, “The American Dream,” didn’t live to enjoy rebirth …