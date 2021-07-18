The wild is still the wild

It came from behind them, and they ran back to try and help. They rounded a corner and came upon a woman, who was lying on the ground. There was blood covering her leg and both hands.

“I was attacked by a bear,” she told them.

The guys began wrapping her wounded leg and her hands, and she said had been picking huckleberries and never knew the bear was near, until it was biting down on her leg. She said she spun around and put up her hands in front of her, reflexively and defensively, which caused both her hands to be mauled. Finally, she told them she yelled as loud as she could. The bear made one last false charge before turning back to find its cubs.

As it turned out, the woman was also a NPS employee, and the fisherman they had run into earlier was her boyfriend. The guys decided that one of them would go back and try to find him while one would run ahead for help. Matt stayed with the woman and began helping her walk back toward Many Glacier Hotel.

They had not gone far when she voiced concern about leaving Matt’s friend behind and said she wanted to go back to him. She was probably thinking that sometimes grizzly’s have been known to attack, then leave, but then return. Matt agreed they should go back, or at least said he did.