There’s got to be an easier way

I arrived at my doctor’s recently for that annual variety of tests that men who have lived a half-century or more are expected, and wise, to take. My doctor refers to these tests as the “wellness exam,” a soothing name that conjures images of yoga positions and burning incense.

I signed in and grabbed a National Geographic and opened it to a picture of an Egyptian mummy who was thought to have died at the age of 53. Probably because he put off his wellness exam.

A door opened and a young nurse called my name and I followed her to exam room #3. She told me to take a seat as she unraveled her blood-pressure monitor. She pumped and the rubber tightened around my arm. I could feel my pulse getting stronger, but it felt too fast. “This is going to be a bad start,” I thought. She finished and wrote some notes on my chart. “What was it?” I asked. “125 over 68, very good,” she said. It was a good start.

Next came the lungs. I followed the nurse to the room where she took an x-ray. Then she handed me a plastic tube hooked to a machine, and told me to blow in it as hard and as long as I could.

I began blowing, but in trying to go a long time had forgotten to blow as hard as I could. I had blown it, and told her I wanted another chance. She looked skeptical, but I said I knew I could do better and she gave in. This time I blew as hard as I could, which ended with a gravelly, rattle noise I didn’t like the sound of. Probably should have quit after the first one. I started to ask for one more try but she was saying, “Follow me,” as she walked out the door.

She stopped at the scales. I had weighed that morning on my scale at home, which said 242. At 6 feet 4 inches that gives me a body mass index of 29.5. 30 and above is said to be obese, which doesn’t give me much room to play with. She told me to get on the scale. I took off my shoes and stepped up. I was certain my scale at home weighed heavy, and I waited like a contestant on “The Biggest Loser,” for her to confirm this.

“245,” came my answer.

“What about my clothes,” I asked.

“Very nice,” she replied.

“No, how much do they weigh?”

“Oh,” she laughed, “that’s right, sorry.”

She looked at the chart above the scale and said that you subtract five pounds for men’s clothes, putting me at 240, and making my scale at home two pounds heavy. I sadly slipped my shoes back on and waddled behind her down the hall.

Next up was the stress test, which I was now convinced would surely kill me. I removed my shirt and she began sticking the wires to my chest. Soon the doctor came in and told me to climb on the stationary bike. I began peddling and he watched the monitor, telling me to let him know if I had shortness of breath, chest pains or burning legs.

“Is two out of three of those a big problem?” I panted after about 40 seconds.

At last I finished. He told me I had done great and that there was no blockage. He began ripping the wires from my chest, which I thought he seemed to enjoy just a bit too much. He told me the nurse would be in to draw some blood, and then he would be back. I knew what that meant. They always saved the worse for last. The nurse came and got her blood, then, as promised, the doctor came back for one last test.

The End.