Things are never as good, or as bad, as they seem

The British study of 12,700 people who have had COVID and are showing a substantial decline in reasoning, problem solving and other cognitive abilities. “We do not fully understand how, why, or for how long,” said one researcher. Sounds like he may have had COVID himself.

The UglyFour-putting the 5th at First Tee.

The SadThe death of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill. The band from Texas was my first concert back in 1974, and I’d planned to see them again last Wednesday in Little Rock, but they cancelled, understandably. RIP buddy, and thanks for some great music

The Funny The call I got from someone named Pam asking if I was the one responsible for purchasing the fuel for the company vehicles.

The Funnier(After a not so funny moment)

When the phone rang Sunday and KM picked it up, only to hear the voice of a woman she was pretty sure was Asian yell at her, “You know your husband? I have baby with him!”

Best quotes that

I read this week “Middle age is when you’re sitting at home on a Saturday night and the telephone rings and you hope it isn’t for you.”—Ogden Nash

And this one from Jerry Seinfeld: “Any day you had gym class was a weird school day. It started off normal. You had English, social studies, geometry, then suddenly you’re in Lord of the Flies for 40 minutes. You’re hanging from a rope, you have hardly any clothes on, teachers are yelling at you, kids are throwing dodge balls at you and snapping towels—you’re just trying to survive.”