Things are never as good, or as bad, as they seem

Observations from the past week:
The GoodWhen I come home each day and my air conditioner is still working.
The Saturday night, long anticipated, reopening of my favorite Mexican restaurant.
Margaritas.
Being in the cool dark theater at Riverdale.
The British crime show “Unforgotten” on Amazon Prime.
Dinner with my daughter Alexis at The Villa.
The Villa salad and chicken parmesan.
Looking through the box of old family photos I found in Mom’s attic.
Getting a $15 haircut from Kris.
No charge on a brake rotor problem from Charles at my mechanics.
Cholesterol reading of 212. (You should have seen what it was last time)
Rewatching “The Quiet Man.”
The smell of cut grass.
Not having to cut grass.
Lunch with KM and Matt at Fantastic China.
Sonic ice.
Famous Grouse and Sonic ice.
A Warren tomato, bacon and Hellmann’s Mayo on white bread.
Xander winning the gold in golf.
Amore in Tokyo, after it was concluded that athletes in the Olympic Village will be able to get frisky on those flimsy cardboard beds after all, if they so choose. It was rumored that the beds were designed to prevent intimacy, but the Olympic committee said the beds can support up to 441 pounds.
NCAA football being just around the corner.
The BadThe hot flash to end all hot flashes paid us a visit as Mother Nature’s hormone levels rose to dangerous levels over the south. We got to 100 the other day here in Little Rock. Still not as bad as 2012 though, or nowhere near as bad as 1980. So we got that going for us.
Letting my brother in law talk me into seeing “Old” at the movie theater. Not the best from M. Night Shamalamadingdong.
Triglyceride reading of 520 (causing Dr. Tilley to tell me to lay off the corn syrup, meaning Cokes I guess).
My nephew’s dog Tater. (nothing specific, he’s just bad).
The air conditioning going out in my 13-year-old car.
New car shopping, which quickly turned into used car shopping.
The British study of 12,700 people who have had COVID and are showing a substantial decline in reasoning, problem solving and other cognitive abilities. “We do not fully understand how, why, or for how long,” said one researcher. Sounds like he may have had COVID himself.
The UglyFour-putting the 5th at First Tee.
The SadThe death of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill. The band from Texas was my first concert back in 1974, and I’d planned to see them again last Wednesday in Little Rock, but they cancelled, understandably. RIP buddy, and thanks for some great music
The Funny The call I got from someone named Pam asking if I was the one responsible for purchasing the fuel for the company vehicles.
The Funnier(After a not so funny moment)
When the phone rang Sunday and KM picked it up, only to hear the voice of a woman she was pretty sure was Asian yell at her, “You know your husband? I have baby with him!”
Best quotes that
I read this week “Middle age is when you’re sitting at home on a Saturday night and the telephone rings and you hope it isn’t for you.”—Ogden Nash
And this one from Jerry Seinfeld: “Any day you had gym class was a weird school day. It started off normal. You had English, social studies, geometry, then suddenly you’re in Lord of the Flies for 40 minutes. You’re hanging from a rope, you have hardly any clothes on, teachers are yelling at you, kids are throwing dodge balls at you and snapping towels—you’re just trying to survive.”