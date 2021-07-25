Montgomery native Nat King Cole (1919-65) sang about “Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer” in 1963, a life-changing time in the House of Adams.
After school let out in May, about three dozen rising Enterprise Junior High eighth graders and several soon-to-be Enterprise High freshmen were incarcerated EVERY weekday morning in the EHS band room under the increasingly-skank eye of the late Bob McMillan, who was trying to winnow our number to the handful of musicians allowed to join his Wildcat Marching Band in August.
In Enterprise’s Band, some musicians struck percussion instruments; others wielded brass contraptions, i.e. trumpets, trombones, tubas, French horns, baritones, etc.; the rest, the woodwinds, operated flutes, clarinets or saxophones.
FYI: The late Bruiser Pilcher, snare drummer, likely had the world’s tightest paradiddles.
Three of us, Burns Whittaker, Rob Conner and your scribe, who Mr. McMillan dubbed “silly saxophones,” like unto have wore out our horns’ pads regurgitating the “B-flat Scale” in 16th, eighth, quarter, half and whole notes, preparing to toodle “Bristol” at least 1,714 times.
Maybe we were silly, understandably so; saxophones are woodwind instruments made of brass.
So yeah, Ace Cannon wannabes must’a been silly.
After lengthy pre-band practice daily, your scribe labored at City Auto Sales, washing/servicing cars/trucks and sneaking out the backdoor with James Crawford to eat HUGE hamburgers almost next door at the Tastee-Freez.
Amazing what a fellow could do when earning $5 large EVERY day!
Cash wasn’t nothing but trash from 9-9:30 a.m.; while we were pre-band practicing, listeners to WBAM’s “Joe Rumore Show” heard John D. Loudermilk songs and registered for bicycles and the Betty Ballard Doll Sweepstakes.
Joe, naturally, was sponsored by Union Springs’ Bonnie Plant Farms, and Yellow Label and Golden Eagle (“The Pride of Alabam”) soppin’ syrups, founded in 1928 by Fayette’s Patterson family.
Hmmm.
When daylight escaped the HoA neighborhood that summer, we ate General Jackson’s Pizzas, since we were too old to play hide-and-seek outside … except on special occasions, but we still weren’t too old to chase the skeeter truck in the dense fog boiling out of its hiney.
All that was about to end.
Hey, this happened when eatin’ double-scoop cones’a cream was a pretty-BIG deal.
So were band tryouts.
One tryout phase was a written test on Italian musical terms, like arioso, capriccio, lasagna, rigatoni and intermezzo.
Another phase happened in the school’s parking lot where Mr. McMillan eyeballed each one of us individually while we marched, always starting with our left foot, and played “Bristol” until he said “whoa.”
Then came the phase that made an aspiring musician feel like the ol’ boy waitin’ for the prison electric chair to crank up, sayin’ “thankye” to the peckerwood manning the switch:
The much-dreaded sight-reading phase involved one musician playing a title-less song with Mr. McMillan a’glaring in his office.
One guy several years before us legendarily hummed through his clarinet … and never got to play “Bristol” in the EHS band.
One ’63 morn, 15 eighth-graders and several freshmen earned band slots and were ordered to turn in our first-chair music and be back for practice at 4:30 p.m. prepared to rehearse … forever.
Several songs, topped by “The Fight Song,” were stacked in our individual cubbyholes at 4:30; under it, possibly reported here earlier, was “Bristol” … second chair …