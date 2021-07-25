Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer

After lengthy pre-band practice daily, your scribe labored at City Auto Sales, washing/servicing cars/trucks and sneaking out the backdoor with James Crawford to eat HUGE hamburgers almost next door at the Tastee-Freez.

Amazing what a fellow could do when earning $5 large EVERY day!

Cash wasn’t nothing but trash from 9-9:30 a.m.; while we were pre-band practicing, listeners to WBAM’s “Joe Rumore Show” heard John D. Loudermilk songs and registered for bicycles and the Betty Ballard Doll Sweepstakes.

Joe, naturally, was sponsored by Union Springs’ Bonnie Plant Farms, and Yellow Label and Golden Eagle (“The Pride of Alabam”) soppin’ syrups, founded in 1928 by Fayette’s Patterson family.

Hmmm.

When daylight escaped the HoA neighborhood that summer, we ate General Jackson’s Pizzas, since we were too old to play hide-and-seek outside … except on special occasions, but we still weren’t too old to chase the skeeter truck in the dense fog boiling out of its hiney.

All that was about to end.

Hey, this happened when eatin’ double-scoop cones’a cream was a pretty-BIG deal.

So were band tryouts.