Thought he was always bald …

WWII was personal.
It’s December 5, 2021, two days before the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, a calamity Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt, speaking to a joint U.S. Congress session December 8, began describing thusly:
“Mr. Vice President, Mr. Speaker, Members of the Senate, and of the House of Representatives:
Yesterday, December 7th, 1941—a date which will live in infamy—the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan ...”
Roosevelt unforgettably replaced “world history” with “infamy” and kept talking only minutes before ending with:
“… I ask that the Congress declare that since the unprovoked and dastardly attack by Japan on Sunday, December 7th, 1941, a state of war has existed between the United States and the Japanese empire.”
Don’t take this personally, but if it hadn’t been for Japan’s dastardly attack and immediate U.S. response, no way you’d be reading these words today.
Stupidly, their only son never asked Nell and Dick what they were doing that infamous Pearl Harbor Sunday, but since Nell Woodham then lived in Midland City and Dick Adams dwelt in Decatur, Michigan, they weren’t doing anything together and didn’t share the same memory.
Dick said he distinctly remembered the earlier moment, not date, when, as a mop-headed 12-year-old slogging through waist-deep snow gathering firewood, he decided he’d not live out his days in Michigan.
Dick planned to leave ASAP.
Took eight years for ASAP’s arrival.
Hmmm.
So, Dick enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps Dec. 9, 1944, was inducted December 12, and found himself bedding down in a barracks next to one housing Detroit Tigers great Hank Greenberg, who’d been discharged from military service days earlier but had immediately re-upped, becoming the first Major Leaguer to join the WWII fray.
Eventually, Dick was ordered to Napier Field Army Air Corps Base, one of 14 Alabama WWII military encampments.
Meanwhile, Nell, then a Midland City telephone operator, learned of jobs at Napier Field and discussed getting one of them with her daddy, Julius, who explained, “You can get one only if you’ll promise not to date a Yankee soldier.”
Nell must’ve agreed, but something caused her to break her pledge, and on Nov. 14, 1944, Nell and Dick got married … and lived happily ever after.
Julius came to love his son-in-law as one of his own, especially after Dick sired Papa’s (obviously) favorite among five grandchildren, born on another date of infamy ...
Loyal readers may recall Daddy’s brother Ed was killed at Anzio in 1944, mere weeks after having written his brother from North Africa, mentioning he didn’t need money but would like anything sweet, even chewing gum.
That letter might’ve been mentioned here previously, but if memory serves, pictures found in a wooden box with the letter haven’t.
There aren’t too many photos, but there’s a pair showing Mother, smiling broadly, gripping a Jeep’s steering wheel.
There are pictures of the same palm trees still standing in Napier Field and photos of civilians and soldiers, unknown to your scribe, except for their all being heroes on WWII’s winning team.
Then there’s one picture, the only one your scribe’s ever seen, showing 22-year-old Daddy sporting a full set of hair.
Thought he was always bald …