Thought he was always bald …

Dick said he distinctly remembered the earlier moment, not date, when, as a mop-headed 12-year-old slogging through waist-deep snow gathering firewood, he decided he’d not live out his days in Michigan.

Dick planned to leave ASAP.

Took eight years for ASAP’s arrival.

Hmmm.

So, Dick enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps Dec. 9, 1944, was inducted December 12, and found himself bedding down in a barracks next to one housing Detroit Tigers great Hank Greenberg, who’d been discharged from military service days earlier but had immediately re-upped, becoming the first Major Leaguer to join the WWII fray.

Eventually, Dick was ordered to Napier Field Army Air Corps Base, one of 14 Alabama WWII military encampments.

Meanwhile, Nell, then a Midland City telephone operator, learned of jobs at Napier Field and discussed getting one of them with her daddy, Julius, who explained, “You can get one only if you’ll promise not to date a Yankee soldier.”

Nell must’ve agreed, but something caused her to break her pledge, and on Nov. 14, 1944, Nell and Dick got married … and lived happily ever after.