Time slipping away

First, congrats to the Grand Ole Opry’s newest member, Enterprise-born Jamey Johnson, a fine songwriter/singer!

Sorta like Willie Nelson, who’d surprise fans if he hasn’t already written/sung a new tune about his piano-playing older sister, Bobbi Lee Nelson (91), who died March 10.

Willie (88) would be an American treasure if he’d only written four songs, instead of three million.

“(Ain’t It) Funny How Time Slips Away,” “Hello Walls,” and “Crazy” were on Willie’s 1962 album, “And Then I Wrote.”

“Pretty Paper” was recorded by Roy Kelton Orbison, of Wink, Texas, in 1963, and by Willie, himself, in ’64.

The title, “(Ain’t It) Funny How Time Slips Away,” speaks directly to us older Baby Boomers, who gotta wonder how 60 years slipped away since we first heard Jimmy Elledge warble it.

Another 1962 offering, “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Vol. 1,” by Ray Charles, if you’re scoring at home, has been your scribe’s favorite album 60 years and Ray knew it.

Listening to Willie, Ray and other singers’ 1962 tunes helps a Boomer feel young again, younger than Spaniard Juan Ponce de Leon must’ve felt March 27, 1513, when he first eyeballed Florida, during a quest that included, ahem, finding the fountain of youth, rumored to be south of Samson.

Today, Siri’ll direct newbies to Ponce de Leon, Florida; perhaps perpetual youth’s only about 40 minutes away?

Alabama history recorded several important March 27 events, like in 1863, when Confederate President Jefferson Davis requested March 27 to be a day of fasting and prayer.

Amen.

Federal troops laid siege to Spanish Fort, Alabama, March 27, 1865, long before new Enterprise High School football coach Ben Blackmon led the SF Toros.

In 1942, LaFayette-native Joe Louis (Barrow) kayoed Abe Simon, keeping his heavyweight boxing title; and in 1995, at the 67th Academy Awards, “Forrest Gump” earned Best Picture and star Tom Hanks grabbed the Best Actor Oscar.

Sweet home Alabama.

A year ago today, Howard Schnellenberger, who coached the 1983 National Championship football team at The U, died.

Alabama fans recall then-assistant coach Schnellenberger was dispatched to Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, by his University of Alabama boss, Paul Bryant, to escort a certain quarterback to Tuscaloosa … or else.

Since he figured on being gone two days, in the week it took Howard to get Joe Namath to coach Bryant’s tower, the dutiful assistant ran out of clean clothes/money.

Big time.

Hmmm.

On March 27, 1915, Mary Mallon was arrested/returned to quarantine on New York’s Brother Island after five years evading health officials, while infecting folks, 53 in all some say, working in restaurant kitchens with her.

At City School, “Typhoid Mary” was her accepted name on tests.

Musically on March 27, 1952, Sun Studio began releasing records.

Visiting Memphis’s Sun, Stax, Blues, (Smithsonian’s) Rock ’n’ Soul museums, and stopping by Elvis’s place are even better than written words, no matter how many adjectives writers use.

In 1958, CBS Labs announced new stereophonic records.

Sixty-four years later, there’s strong interest in new vinyl recordings, currently issued daily, starting about $15 per album.

Finally, happy birthday Memphis native Roy Landman (1914), who had a 1955 regional No. 1 hit with “Why Don’t You Write Me.”

Roy starred on “Your Hit Parade” sponsored by Lucky Strike, LSMFT.

We called him Snooky Lanson …