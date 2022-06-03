To Never be Forgotten

It was some kinda cold Friday night in Town Creek Dec. 2, 1988; it was some kinda long night, too.

For New Brockton High School’s Gamecocks, dreams of a 2A State Football Championship were dashed by Hazlewood’s Golden Bears, led by Antonio Langham and Tarrant Lynch, in a seemingly-endless game.

Hazlewood won 28-0 in New Brockton’s first (and last, to date) championship game appearance.

New Brockton’s quarterback was a familiar-lookin’ young’un, a lanky lad who, like his teammates, agonizingly battled to game’s end in that frigid Northwest Alabama town where 11 state football titles were won from 1970-2000.

The quarterback didn’t hold back anything that night; gave it his all, he did.

That’s the only way Matt Rodgers ever operated.

He kept that attitude until he drew his last earthly breath Wednesday morning at age 50.

Hmmm.

That night in Town Creek wasn’t your scribe’s first encounter with Matt.

Our first meeting came in fall 1972, when your scribe began working at Enterprise Banking Co., where Matt’s dad, the late Wink Rodgers, was a long-time teller.

One afternoon, Matt, his mother, Linda, and his older brother, J.P. Sawyer, came to EBCO, where we met and immediately bonded for life.

The last time we were together was several weeks ago at a softball game at Enterprise State Community College, where a battle-weary Matt was in his final days before retiring as ESCC president.

We didn’t say “bye” when he left.

No telling how many times we got together these 50 years; regardless, there weren’t enough of ’em.

One day during Matt’s time as Enterprise High School principal, 2011 until he left for ESCC, he hosted a back-to-school luncheon for local print/broadcast media.

Matt didn’t put the event together to add an entry to his resume.

Nope.

He earnestly thanked us all for being there that day and for past and future coverage of various EHS doings.

Matt explained he knew for a fact young’uns love being recognized on TV/radio and in newspapers.

Most of the gathered fourth estate wretches there that day were younger than the shoes your scribe wore, so Matt had brought along a newspaper clipping from his days under center for NBHS for show and tell.

While showing the clipping around the table, Matt moved behind your scribe and said, “This is what I’m talking about, a picture and a story from when I played high school football I’ve kept all these years.”

He put his hands on your scribe’s shoulders and said, “And this is the fellow who put this in the paper.

“I just want you all to know that what you do for our students is important and won’t ever be forgotten!”

There’s not a room hereabouts that could’ve held everyone who could’ve turned out for Matt’s funeral yesterday.

Matt impacted his high school teammates/other Gamecocks, fellow members of the University of Alabama early-1990s football teams, including Lynch and Langham, his student/athletes and other students at Zion Chapel, Andalusia and at EHS, where he taught/coached before becoming an administrator.

Matt moved to Enterprise State in 2017 and continued serving his widespread communities and improving lives of young folks by the thousands.

They’re thinking good thoughts about Matt today.

Something like, “Matt, what you’ve done for your students was important and won’t ever be forgotten!”