Today in history

Lawrence N. Brooks, 112, died in New Orleans January 5.
He was the oldest U.S. World War II veteran, a distinction/curse temporarily belonging to Julia Kabance (b. 8-10-1910), now third behind Northern Ireland’s Margaret Reed (b. 4-10-1910) and the oldest, Wales’s Mollie Walker (b. 2-5-1909), among WWII’s Allies.
Being declared world’s oldest living person in senior groups is described as the shortest reign anywhere.
It’s perplexing how the oldest of us Baby Boomers will’ve been alive when the last Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II and Korean War veterans, died.
Younger Boomers can outlive Vietnam’s last combatant.
Typical Boomers may even outlive Harrison Ruffin Tyler Jr. (b. 11-9-1928), whose grandaddy, John Tyler (1790-1862), was the 10th U.S. President.
Hmmm.
Scientifically, we don’t expect a crash into Earth of a 3,500-footwide asteroid Tuesday, and we’re seeing deeper into the distant past, soon maybe beyond the Big Bang moment and known galaxies using James Webb’s Space Telescope.
Makes recorded time—even mankind’s expanding lifespan—seem short.
On Jan. 16, 1493 (529 years ago), Christopher Columbus set sail from the Caribbean on his first return trip to Spain.
On Jan. 16, 1919 (103 years ago), the ratified 18th Amendment, the unpopular law authorizing prohibition of alcohol, was added to the U.S. Constitution.
Amendment 21 repealed the 18th in December 1933, delighting Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt, who reveled in the “perfect” martini’s he made/drank mostly at sunset daily.
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra played the first jazz concert in Carnegie Hall Jan. 16, 1938 (84 years ago). Benny died in 1986.
Someone said “Superman” made his print debut Jan. 16, 1939; happy 83rd!
On Jan. 16, 1941, U.S. Vice-Admiral Patrick N.L. Bellinger warned of an impending Pearl Harbor assault; Japan’s attack came December 7, that’s 325 unprepared days later.
On this date in 1944, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower assumed command of the Allied Invasion Force in London; victory in Europe was declared May 8, 1945, that’s 478 agonizing days later.
Adolph Hitler moved into Berlin’s Fuhrerbunker Jan. 16, 1945, where he allegedly died, 104 days later, on April 30.
On Jan. 16, 1952, the U.S. Standards Board cleared Stan Musial’s $85,000 salary for playing baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals, that’s $835,483 currently.
Under the recently-expired Collective Bargaining Agreement, Major League Baseball’s minimum salary was $570,500.
On this date in 1957, three B-52 bombers escaped California on the first non-stop, around-the-world flights; watching those humongous planes being refueled in midflight on film was/is mind boggling, as were thousands of airline flights cancelled around the recent New Year’s weekend.
Another mind boggler occurred in the first James Bond movie, “Dr. No,” which began filming, Jan. 16, 1962.
When bikini-clad “Honey Ryder” (Ursula Andress) emerged from the water within eyesight of Sean Connery (Bond), every Baby Boomer boy inside the Levy Theater had his life changed.
FOREVER.
Another Boomer favorite was born on this date, one rumor says in 1911, in or out of Lucas, Arkansas, as Jerome Herman (or Jay Hanna) Dean.
Everyone called him “Dizzy.”
As a baseball announcer (and friend to newspaper memories’ mongers), the folksy Ole Diz, who said, “you plainly seen him when he slud into second,” advised complaining St. Louis, Missouri, English (pre-Karen) instructors to “Teach ’em English and I’ll learn ’em baseball …”