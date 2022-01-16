Today in history

On Jan. 16, 1493 (529 years ago), Christopher Columbus set sail from the Caribbean on his first return trip to Spain.

On Jan. 16, 1919 (103 years ago), the ratified 18th Amendment, the unpopular law authorizing prohibition of alcohol, was added to the U.S. Constitution.

Amendment 21 repealed the 18th in December 1933, delighting Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt, who reveled in the “perfect” martini’s he made/drank mostly at sunset daily.

Benny Goodman and His Orchestra played the first jazz concert in Carnegie Hall Jan. 16, 1938 (84 years ago). Benny died in 1986.

Someone said “Superman” made his print debut Jan. 16, 1939; happy 83rd!

On Jan. 16, 1941, U.S. Vice-Admiral Patrick N.L. Bellinger warned of an impending Pearl Harbor assault; Japan’s attack came December 7, that’s 325 unprepared days later.

On this date in 1944, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower assumed command of the Allied Invasion Force in London; victory in Europe was declared May 8, 1945, that’s 478 agonizing days later.

Adolph Hitler moved into Berlin’s Fuhrerbunker Jan. 16, 1945, where he allegedly died, 104 days later, on April 30.