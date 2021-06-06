Today marks the 77th anniversary of D-Day

So here we are observing the second of four warm/hot-weather patriotic “Days,” Memorial, D, Flag and Independence.

Today’s D-Day, the 77th anniversary of the June 6, 1944, Allied landing on Normandy’s beaches that launched the final push to end World War II in Europe that lasted 11 loooong, hard-fought months.

It was a deal so big all Major League Baseball games were cancelled that day.

Brig. Gen. Theodore “Ted” Roosevelt Jr., “The Toughest Old Man in WWII,” led his men onto Utah Beach and after landing a mile from their assigned point, Ted looked at a map and said, “We’ll start the war from here.”

Roosevelt, who earned the Congressional Medal of Honor, was reportedly the only U.S. general landing that day; his son Quentin also landed on Utah Beach.

Ted Jr. died from a heart attack five months later in France.

June 6 was important before/after 1944, and its topics keep on keeping on in the cavalcade of American life.

In 1844, George Williams founded the YMCA in London and in 1913, Boston Braves’ future Baseball Hall of Fame shortstop Rabbit Maranville was thrown out trying to steal home, THREE times in the same game.