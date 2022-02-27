Too early in the day for this

The screen instructed me through what seemed to be simple steps and everything was going fine until it read, “Unable to check in.” My attendant was still there, probably sensing my technological shortcomings, which are many. She politely moved me aside and began the same process that I had performed moments before, however the machine was not fooled by her more experienced touch, and any hope I had of getting up to my gate on time was looking bleak.

She tried once more, but got the same results, so she took my confirmation to the computer behind the counter, where public passengers aren’t allowed. This was obviously no job for a kiosk.

But the results were the same, which caused my once friendly attendant to look at me a little differently.

“This isn’t working because you are on a watch list,” she informed me. As I slowly processed her words I thought she had to be speaking to someone else. I looked over each shoulder, expecting to see someone with dark sunglasses and a scowl. But I only saw Fred, who had moved back, far away from me, as he tried to appear to be traveling alone.