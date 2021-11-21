Unforgettable memories of Coffee Springs

Beyond the west end zone stood a house with a backyard swimming pool that’s owner detested flying footballs alighting on his property; supposedly, he kept ’em.

A large net installed behind the goal post was quickly proven to be too short to keep pigskins safe/dry.

Soooo.

So extra points/field goals were kicked at the stadium’s other end, a situation not favored by visiting teams’ student managers who fielded kicks across a boundary fence … in the graveyard.

It’s true.

Also true, watching 1A football games now, as then, is far different from watching 7A games Enterprise’s Wildcats play.

Naturally, most members of 1A teams who play, play the whole game, rarely leaving the field.

One night, your scribe and Charlie Abernathy were on hand when Louisville’s Red Devils (1922-99) came to Coffee Springs with 12 players in uniform.

All Louisville’s guys but one played.

Likely because of his size.

Poor thing.

He was at least 6-8, 380 pounds.