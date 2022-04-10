Unfortunate travels in strange times

Time marches on, hurtling toward an uncertain future.

Or does it march?

Years ago, wedding-band Cousin Ruth Adams, who grew up in Niles, Michigan, with a singer Baby Boomers call Tommy James, as in Tommy James and The Shondells (“Hanky Panky,” “Mony Mony”), shared a copy of her great-aunt’s hand-written, journal of a 1919 trip from Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Sarasota, Florida, that took two carloads of snowbirds 17 days.

One hundred three years later, Ruth and Cousin Mike, spent Christmas in the House of Adams, enroute to Gulf Shores to squat until the Ides of March, when they’d head for their Iron Mountain, Michigan, home.

Their newish SUV reared up in salty air, with difficult problems to diagnose, much less fix.

Sooo, Mike/Ruth hobbled, dealership-to-dealership, finally finding a Decatur mechanic who diagnosed the problem, but had no idea about getting replacement parts.

Decatur’s shop manager taught Mike to “nurse” the vehicle homeward, with multiple stops yet to make.

Mike/Ruth found five or fewer new/used vehicles for sale every stop, so they couldn’t trade for anything that wasn’t there.

Eventually, they arrived in Decatur, Michigan, where our dads were raised, and Mike’s sister, Cousin Pat, dwells.

Mike coaxed their SUV to the brand’s Kalamazoo dealership, also without anything to sell, but the dealership delivered a promise replacement parts would arrive in two days.

For anyone who hasn’t noticed, no doubt this is the first time since World War II Americans, even those broke out in cash money, can’t buy/drive away a new car/truck of their choice.

Strange times, these, and likely to get stranger before our lives return to normalcy, whatever that’ll be.

Oh, these words are being keyed March 31; Mike/Ruth ain’t in Iron Mountain yet.

Will keep you updated.

Another ill-fated trip began April 10, 1912, when the Titanic sailed from Southampton, England, on its first voyage, one that ended in tragic loss of lives after the gigantic luxury liner struck an iceberg and sank to the North Atlantic Ocean floor, where it remains now, 1,000 miles due east of Boston.

Aboard the Titanic were wealthy gents/ladies who never knew the Professional Golfers Association of America would be founded April 10, 1916, in New York City, and weren’t around when tubular steel shafts were approved to replace wooden ones April 10, 1924.

They missed Adolph Hitler demanding “hatred and more hatred” in Berlin, Germany, April 10, 1923, and would never read F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” published two years later.

Hmmm.

On April 10, 1947, Jackie Robinson signed a Major League contract with Brooklyn’s Dodgers, the first Black to hire on in the 20th Century.

Perzactly two years later, Sam Snead won the 13th Masters Golf Tournament, the first of three times he’d don the toonament’s green jacket.

On April 10, 1960, Arnold Palmer beat Ken Venturi for his second Masters win.

Demolition on New York’s Polo Grounds began on this date in 1964; six years later, Paul McCartney announced the Beatles had split up, forever and ever, AMEN!

And on April 10, 1995, New York City’s guvmint banned smoking in restaurants seating 35 or more patrons.

Happy birthday Chuck Conners, Junior Samples, John Madden and Dandy Don Meredith.

Hmmm.

Oh, Mike/Ruth got home April 1, no foolin’.

That’s 18 days, Ruth’s new family record.

Congrats, Cuz …