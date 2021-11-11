Veterans Day Memories

On Nov. 11, 1988, Veteran’s Day in the House of Adams took on special meaning when World War II veteran Dick Adams died.

Honestly, recognition for Americans in uniform appears here daily.

It was always fun needling Julian Thompson, the Big Moroccan, about differences between his movie idol, John Wayne, and your scribe’s, James Stewart.

From the HoA’s perspective:

Marion Morrison left Iowa, played football at the University of Southern California, discovered Hollywood, became John Wayne, eventually slapped on a toupee and made cowboy and World War II movies.

James Stewart left Pennsylvania, earned an architectural degree from Princeton, headed to Hollywood, made movies, became a U.S. Army Air Corps WWII combat pilot, returned to Tinseltown, bought combs, became an Air Force brigadier general while making cowboy and WWII movies.

Must give “The Duke” credit, though, his movies made during WWII raised morale/dollars aplenty for our war effort.

Wayne and Stewart weren’t alone.

By a long shot.