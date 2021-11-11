Veterans Day Memories

On Nov. 11, 1988, Veteran’s Day in the House of Adams took on special meaning when World War II veteran Dick Adams died.
Honestly, recognition for Americans in uniform appears here daily.
It was always fun needling Julian Thompson, the Big Moroccan, about differences between his movie idol, John Wayne, and your scribe’s, James Stewart.
From the HoA’s perspective:
Marion Morrison left Iowa, played football at the University of Southern California, discovered Hollywood, became John Wayne, eventually slapped on a toupee and made cowboy and World War II movies.
James Stewart left Pennsylvania, earned an architectural degree from Princeton, headed to Hollywood, made movies, became a U.S. Army Air Corps WWII combat pilot, returned to Tinseltown, bought combs, became an Air Force brigadier general while making cowboy and WWII movies.
Must give “The Duke” credit, though, his movies made during WWII raised morale/dollars aplenty for our war effort.
Wayne and Stewart weren’t alone.
By a long shot.
Among other favorite military “Veteran” actors still making positive contributions in the HoA, many long after death: Don Adams, Danny Aiello, Eddie Albert, Alan Alda, James Arness, Bea Arthur,
Ed Asner, Dan Blocker, Humphrey Bogart, Ernest Borgnine, Peter Boyle, Neville Brand, Walter Brennan, Wilford Brimley, Harry Carey Jr., Art Carney, Dabney Coleman, Chuck Connors, Tim Conway, Barry Corbin, Broderick Crawford, Tony Curtis, Brian Dennehy, Kirk Douglas, Charles Durning, Robert Duvall, Clint Eastwood, Gene Evans, Henry Fonda, Glenn Ford and Morgan Freeman.
Also Cark Gable, James Garner, Peter Graves, James Gregory, Fred Gwynne, Gene Hackman, Sterling Hayden, Charlton Heston, Pat Hingle, Earl Holliman, Clifton James, James Earl Jones, Buster Keaton, Bob Keeshan, George Kennedy, Jack Klugman, Don Knotts, Harvey Korman, Nancy Kulp, Jack Lemmon, Steve McQueen, Lee Marvin, Jerry Mathers, Victor Mature and Burgess Meredith.
And Bob Newhart, Paul Newman, Leonard Nimoy, David Niven, Hugh O’Brian, Jack Palance, Fess Parker, George Peppard, Sidney Poitier, Tyrone Power, Aldo Ray, Jason Robards, Wayne Rogers, Cesar Romero, Mickey Rooney, Robert Ryan, Telly Savalas, George C. Scott, Tom Selleck, Robert Stack, Rod Steiger, Harry Dean Stanton, Larry Storch, Buck Taylor, Robert Taylor, Spencer Tracy, Lee Van Cleef, Jack Warden, Dennis Weaver, Stuart Whitman, James Whitmore, Gene Wilder and James Woods.
Then there’s Bob Barker, Mel Brooks, George Carlin, Johnny Carson, Sammy Davis Jr., Theodor Geisel, Buddy Hackett, Ernest Hemingway, Hugh Hefner, Bob Hope, Ed McMahon, Richard Pryor, Don Rickles, Rod Serling, Rip Taylor and Jonathan Winters.
“Veterans” from the music industry include Gene Autry, Hoyt Axton, Harry Belafonte, Tony Bennett, Johnny Cash, John Coltrane, ELVIS, Everly Brothers, John Fogarty, Marvin Gaye, Berry Gordy Jr., George Jones, Kris Kristofferson, Glenn Miller, Willie Nelson, John Prine, Lou Rawls, Jerry Reed, George Strait and Conway Twitty.
Sporting “veterans” include Hank Bauer, Patty Berg, Yogi Berra, Paul Bryant, Jim Carlin, Roberto Clemente, Ty Cobb, Dizzy Dean, Jack Dempsey, Joe DiMaggio, Larry Doby, Art Donovan, Bob Feller, Whitey Ford, Hank Greenberg, Whitey Herzog, Gil Hodges, Monte Irvin, Bobby Jones, Ralph Jordan, Tom Landry, Don Larsen, “Champagne” Tony Lema, Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano, Christy Mathewson, Willie Mays, Nolan Ryan, Pee Wee Reese, Jackie Robinson, Tom Seaver, Bill Sharman, Curt Simmons, Warren Spahn, Leon Spinks, Roger Staubach, Pat Tillman, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Ted Williams, Hoyt Wilhelm and John Wooden.
Incredible!
Before you ask, “did you forget Audie Murphy and Alvin York?”
No …