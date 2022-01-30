Westerns and borrowed words

Contrary to what we Baby Boomers have been told, getting old ain’t the problem.
Being old is the problem.
However, as Ralph Kramden said on “The Honeymooners,” “Acting young ain’t what keeps you young, but if you have some memories—some good memories—of when you were young, that’s what keeps you young.”
Part of Boomers’ old-age situation is self-inflicted: Watching commercials during classic western movies/TV shows is painful.
Endlessly, somebody, i.e. Joe Namath, J. J. Walker, animatedly tries to convince us to call or visit GoMedicare.com.
Day-in/day-out, we’re all but shamed into sending monthly donations to benefit children with cancer, displaced elderly Holocaust survivors and mistreated dogs/elephants, all worthy, but saddening causes.
Hmmm.
We can get peace of mind, Chris Berman says, at CarShield.com.
Then there are CarGurus, IdentityIQ.com, Life Alert, GoLo, Publishers Clearing House, Noom, Lume, bentcarrot.com, Moonpod.com, and OurTime.com, among a growing list of peace/love suppliers, including a rejuvenated Martha Stewart currently hawking PrettyLitter.com.
Hmmm.
Typical westerns, as recently mentioned here, showing interiors of Studebaker and Conestoga covered wagons, are baffling.
Saw one Conestoga on “Wagon Train,” between midnight and day last week, where the wagon’s commodious interior featured separate single beds for three feverish young’uns and a full-size bedstead for one ailing adult, with room to spare for caregiver, visitors and belongins.
Speaking of commodious, nary a wagon, one-horse open-shay, saloon, shurf’s/marshal’s office and/or Delmonico’s in the dusty old West featured a place to, well, go.
And based on the amount of beans, cowpokes, buffalo/bounty hunters and settlers on the Oregon, Chisolm, Santa Fe, Californee, Lockhart, Texas, and other dusty trails, must’ve needed to go!
Lockhart, Texas?
That’s near San Antone, where former Enterprise Ledger editor and author Kyle “Tex” Mooty homesteads now, newspapering for Dana Garrett, son of one-time Ledger owner Floyd Garrett.
Small world.
Inside the House of Adams’ Big Moroccan Theater, at vintage western trail’s end, pioneers on horseback, on foot and/or in wagons, seeking homes on the range, where buffalo roamed and deer and antelope played, hoping to find a place where never was heard a discouraging word, settled.
Boy howdy, pardner, Fox Fleming could sell every place described like that today, as Americans and the world are seeking peace of mind inside a place where “… the sky is not cloudy all day …”
It’s difficult finding something positive in these changing times that prove life ain’t all honeysuckle and catfish.
Sooo, while we anxiously wait for all versions of the coronavirus to soon become memories, reading the following stolen borrowed words can help pass time:
“… Americans are entitled to make their own decisions, but their employers, health insurers, and fellow citizens are not required to accommodate them …”
Countless people never know when they have it made, so as R. Kramden said, “If the shoe fits, take it off.”
Coffee County native and former Alabama governor Big Jim Folsom once explained, “… it didn’t matter what you say so long as you tell the truth and you are sincere.”
Hmmm.
Somebody said, “What you don’t count can’t hurt you.”
And Broderick Crawford, as Dan Mathews on “Highway Patrol,” advised, “Remember, there’s a mathematical formula. You take what you don’t wanna believe—add it to what you haf’ta believe. You come up with amazing answers.”