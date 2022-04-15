What could have been

Baseball fans likely know today’s the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s debut with Brooklyn’s Dodgers, thereby integrating Major League Baseball in the Modern Era.

Today’s Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster includes Blacks Andre Jackson (minor league) and Mookie Betts.

Jack Roosevelt Robinson was born in Cairo, Georgia, Jan. 31, 1919, attended UCLA, served in the U.S. Army during World War II, resumed his baseball career in the minor leagues before being promoted to the Dodgers to begin a National Baseball Hall of Fame (elected 1962) career.

Since 1947, baseball pundits have argued the wrong Black guy was first to the Majors.

Several authorities believe Monte Irvin should’ve been first because of a better minor league career.

Monford Merrill Irvin was born Feb. 25, 1919, in Haleburg, Alabama, which, newcomers, is the other side of Dothan. Monte, who played in the New York Giants outfield, is also a Hall of Famer (1973).

Other students of Organized Baseball support a third guy who was slighted due to his age.

Mobile’s Leroy Robert “Satchel” Paige, born July 7, 1906, enjoyed a STELLAR Negro Leagues career.

Satchel joined Cleveland’s Indians in 1948, pitched for the St. Louis Browns, 1951-53, and one game for Kansas City’s A’s in 1965.

Satch was inducted into the HoF in 1971, the first inductee based solely upon his Negro Leagues’ career.

That’s two South Alabamans vs. one South Georgian.

Which ’un reckon your scribe feels deserved to have been first to the Bigs?

Well, look at quotes from them, then decide:

Jackie said, “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.” And “Life is not a spectator sport.” And “Baseball is like a poker game. Nobody wants to quit when he’s losing; nobody wants you to quit when you’re ahead.”

Monte said, “I’m a forgiver. I might not forget, but I forgive. My mother, father and older brother always told me: ‘Don’t hold grudges. If you do that, you don’t lower yourself down to your adversary. Just treat people the way you want to be treated.’ I honestly think that’s why I was able to survive and have some success.”

Satchel said, “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you was?”

And “Avoid fried meats which angry up the blood. If your stomach disputes you, lie down and pacify it with cool thoughts. Keep the juices flowing by jangling around gently as you move.”

“If you tell a lie, always rehearse it. If it don’t sound good to you, it won’t sound good to anybody.”

On pitching, “Nobody likes the ball low and away, but that’s where you’re going to get it from me. I been pitching it there 50 years, away from them. That way they can’t hurt you. You keep the ball in the park.”

“Smile well and often, it makes people wonder what you’ve been up to.”

“What’s scary in life is not what people know (or don’t know), but what they know that ain’t so.”

About his age, Satch said, “I don’t know how old I am because a goat ate the Bible that had my birth certificate in it.The goat lived to be twenty-seven.”

Finally, “Work like you don’t need the money. Love like you’ve never been hurt. Dance like nobody’s watching ...”