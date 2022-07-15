William “The Bard” Shakespeare’s character, Juliet, in Act 2 Scene 2 of “Romeo and Juliet,” asked, “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose By any other name would smell as sweet.”

Apparently, what’s in name counts July 24 in Cooperstown, New York, as the National Baseball Hall of Fame inducts seven new members, all with nicknames: “Bud” Fowler (born John W. Jackson); Gil “The Miracle Worker” Hodges; William “Buck the Tiger” O’Neil; James Lee “Kitty” Kaat; Orestes (born Saturnino Orestes Armas Miñoso Arrieta) “Minnie,” “The Cuban Comet” Minoso, Tony Pedro (born Antonio Oliva Lopez Hernandes Javique) “Tony-O” Oliva; and David “Big Papi” Ortiz.

Nicknames aren’t rare in Baseball’s HoF; all its members from Alabama have ’em:

Henry “Hank” “The Hammer” Aaron, Monte “Mr. Murder” Irvin, Willie “Stretch” McCovey, Henry E. “Heinie” Manush, Willie “The Say Hey Kid” Mays, Leroy Robert “Satchel” Paige, Joseph “Joe” Sewell, Ozzie “The Wizard” Smith, George “Mule” Suttles, Don “The Mechanic” Sutton, Frank “The Big Hurt” Thomas, “Sweet Swinging” Billy Williams, and Early “Gus” Wynn.

Two other Alabamans deserving of Cooperstown enshrinement are outfielder Jackson Riggs “Warhorse” “Old Hoss” Stephenson and catcher Virgil Lawrence “Spud” Davis.

“Warhorse,” a two-sport University of Alabama star, batted .336 in his career with Cleveland’s Indians and Chicago’s Cubs and holds the 18th highest all-time MLB batting average.

“Shoeless” Joe Jackson (.356, third all-time) and “Old” Pete “The Gladiator” “The Louisville Slugger” Browning (.341, 10th all-time) are the only players ranked above “Warhorse” not in the Hall.

Mild research explains both their exclusions.

Jesse “The Crab” Burkett (.338, 16th all-time) and Tony “Mr. Padre” Gwynn (.338, 17th all-time) rank directly ahead of “Warhorse,” and “Big Dan” Brouthers (.335, 19th all-time) is directly behind.

“Spud,” a St. Louis, Philadelphia, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh catcher, batted .301 during his 16-year career.

“Spud” would fill out Alabamans-in-the-HoF line-up, featuring outfielders Mays, Irvin, Manush and Williams, third baseman Sewell, shortstop Smith, second baseman Aaron (look it up), first baseman Thomas, with Suttles and McCovey available for first base/outfield duty.

Paige, Sutton and Wynn would pitch to Davis who, if a former Braves catcher from Alabama, Bruce “Eggs” Benedict, ever cracks into Cooperstown, could get a rest.

Cooperstown would be a good ultimate destination for two current Wiregrass Area MLB players, Slocomb’s Clay Holmes, the right-handed New York Yankees reliever headed to Los Angeles for Baseball’s All-Star Game Tuesday, and Enterprise’s Brendan Donovan, a rookie, who plays almost every position on MLB diamonds, and is currently hitting around .295.

The future will tell for these two guys … but they need official Major League nicknames ASAP.

Never hurts.

Guys mentioned above are heroes to countless fans/other players, your scribe among ’em.

But the House of Adams Hall of Fame includes heroes whose names don’t appear in Cooperstown: Charles Henry DeJarnette; Bud Herman and Green Miller (Vietnam casualties); Jimmy Charles Morris; Haywood Riley; Johnny Riley (Purple Heart); Gary Roberts; Charles/Jordan/Warren Rowe; Jimmy Stephens (Vietnam casualty); Danny Watson and Steve Wilson.

Retired U.S Marine Corps Col. Mitchell Triplett (Purple Heart) joined this esteemed TEAM this week.

Saw these Wildcats in their prime; all were tougher’n fat-lighter knots and forever courageous.

They didn’t need nicknames.

All are deceased and with their families and other friends, your faint-hearted scribe admires and misses all 14 of them …