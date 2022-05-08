What's in and what's out

WARNING!

Today’s offering is broke out in quotation marks (QM), so as Barney Fife said to Deputy No. 3 (barber Floyd Lawson), “Watch it, 3!”

QMs are everywhere, like kudzu.

Rarely a day passes without lists of items to be removed from our consumption, due to their insensitive nature, sprouting up hither/yon, mutant kudzu overwhelming media, social and anti-social.

Previously banned TV programs, like “Amos and Andy,” could soon be joined by additional classics stricken from MeTV, INSP, FETV and other cable channels due to their content/motive.

Better enjoy “All in the Family,” “F Troop,” “The Honeymooners,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” “Golden Girls,” “Hogan’s Heroes,” “Sanford and Son,” “Maude,” “The Dukes of Hazzard” and “Two and a Half Men” retreads while ye may.

Round and round.

Wiregrass Area folks can hopefully get a break from Roe v. Wade (again) before October, when we start memorizing Fort Rucker’s new name.

Combining entries from the list of 87 names, gleaned from 35 billion submissions, in the House of Adams, suggests calling the sprawling, kudzu-laced Home of Army Aviation: Fort Audie Murphy/Alvin York/Omar Bradley.

A possible write-in name is retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honore, who found fame in Hurricane Katrina’s aftermath.

The Louisiana native is a Troy University alumnus who, upon rising to lead Joint Task Force Katrina, when asked about lack of uniformed personnel in storm-ravaged New Orleans, said something like, “By this time tomorrow, you won’t be able to swing a dead cat around here without hittin’ somebody wearin’ a uniform.”

Our kind of guy in these uneasy times, when everything about the Old South is being purged, tarred/ feathered and/or burned at the stake.

Wonder what/where South Dakota will be after the dust settles?

The late Mrs. Dixie Nichols, who taught lucky ones of us sixth-graders at Enterprise Junior High School in the early 1960s, would have to change her name to keep peace now.

What else?

Cotton fabrics won’t “play in Peoria” soon.

Nouns and pronouns are a’changin’ willy-nilly; “THEY” is/are replacing “he” and “she” in newspaper doings.

Actresses.

Out.

All “thespians” are now “ACTORS.”

Boy’s and girl’s bathrooms.

Out.

Cleveland Indians.

Out.

Fats Domino and Slim Pickens.

Out.

How ’bout Fats’ song, “The Fat Man?”

Out.

Other tunes we’ve known/loved disappearing in record (pun intended) numbers include Hank Thompson’s “Squaws Along the Yukon,” Buddy Hackett’s “Chinese Rock and Egg Roll,” Joe Turner’s “Honey Hush,” Jimmy Reed’s “I’m Going Upside Your Head” and Pat Boone’s “Speedy Gonzales.”

Out.

Gets worse.

The Andrews Sisters’ “Rum and Coca Cola,” Red Foley’s “Never Trust a Woman,” Bill Haley & His Comets’ “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” Frankie Avalon’s “Venus,” and Bill Parson’s (Bobby Bare) “All-American Boy.”

Out.

Gets worser.

The Andrews Sisters (again), “I’ll Be With You in Apple Blossom Time,” Judy Garland’s “Easter Parade” (movie version), Buddy Holly’s “Early in the Morning” and Les Baxter and His Orchestra’s “End of Spring.”

Out.

Gets worstest.

Facing expulsion are the Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar,” Ray Stevens’ “Ahab the Arab,” Elton John’s “Island Girl,” Dean Martin’s “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” Kate Smith’s “God Bless America,” and anyone singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Out.

Hmmm.

Hint: Stay ahead of your friends, download “My Uncle Used to Love Me but She Died” and “Are You a Boy or Are You a Girl” ASAP …