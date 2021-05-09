When we compare ourselves to other moms

Do you compare yourself to other moms?

When you see their family photos on social media with their perfectly dressed, smiling children, do you wonder how do they do it?

Why do their lives seem so perfect?

How did they master Proverbs 31 so well?

How does it make you feel when you attend family gatherings and hear that your niece or nephew was voted “Most Likely to Succeed” at school? Especially when, at your house, you celebrate because none of your kids failed that year.

You want to be happy for your friends’ and siblings’ children successes. But, truth be told, with every proud post or success story, you feel more like a failure as a mom.

We know how destructive it is to compare ourselves to others. It helps to keep in mind that the very ones we compare ourselves to are struggling with their own inadequacies.

Our heavenly Father knows we’re works in progress. The good news is that when we put our trust in him, he never stops working in our lives. Philippians 1:6 (ESV) says, “And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.”