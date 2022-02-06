Wish you could join us ..

Might as well say it: Happy birthday Babe Ruth (127), Ronald Reagan (111), Zsa Zsa Gabor (105), Mamie Van Doren (91), Tom Brokaw (82), Fabian (Fabiano Anthony Forte) (78), Natalie Cole (72) and anyone else celebrating a birthday and looking (any day) for a world-class cake taster.

Some happy is needed on today’s date to continue trying to get over the February 3 deaths of Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens (1959), some say “the day the music died.”

Now, as Ted Mack said on the cleverly-named “Ted Mack Amateur Hour,” while spinning the show’s game wheel, ‘’’Round and ‘round she goes; where she stops nobody knows.”

The italicized topics below apparently keep a’goin’ ’round.

On February 6: