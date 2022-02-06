Wish you could join us ..

Might as well say it: Happy birthday Babe Ruth (127), Ronald Reagan (111), Zsa Zsa Gabor (105), Mamie Van Doren (91), Tom Brokaw (82), Fabian (Fabiano Anthony Forte) (78), Natalie Cole (72) and anyone else celebrating a birthday and looking (any day) for a world-class cake taster.
Some happy is needed on today’s date to continue trying to get over the February 3 deaths of Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens (1959), some say “the day the music died.”
Now, as Ted Mack said on the cleverly-named “Ted Mack Amateur Hour,” while spinning the show’s game wheel, ‘’’Round and ‘round she goes; where she stops nobody knows.”
The italicized topics below apparently keep a’goin’ ’round.
On February 6:
The Dalton Gang robbed its first big train, Southern Pacific No. 17 (1891); Spain declared war on U.S. (1899); National Football League ruled college football players ineligible for the NFL Draft until their college class graduated (1926); “Monopoly” board game went on sale (’35); IV Winter Olympic Games opened in Germany (’36); Frank Sinatra made his radio debut on “Your Hit Parade” (‘43); and the first radio-controlled plane flew (‘48).
Moving along, radio commentator Paul Harvey was arrested for attempting to sneak into Argonne National Laboratory (1951); George VI, King of the United Kingdom, died at age 56 (’52); Queen Elizabeth II succeeded King George VI (’52); and National Baseball Hall of Famer Ted Williams signed a new Boston Red Sox contract for $135,000 (’58).
In the Super Sixties, singer Jesse Belvin (26) died in a car wreck (1960); the Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” hit No. 1 on record charts (’65); Muhammad Ali pounded Ernie Terrell for 15 rounds to keep world heavyweight title (’67); and the X Winter Olympic Games opened in Grenoble, France(’68).
In the following decade, American astronaut Alan Shepard hit a golf ball on the moon (1971); U.S. House of Representatives began determining grounds to impeach President Richard Nixon (’74); and Harley Race beat Terry Funk for NWA wrestling championship (’77).
In the Eighties, the World War II crime trial of former Gestapo Klaus Barbie began in France (1983); no-smoking rules took effect in U.S. federal buildings; and certain student loans were erased (’87).
As the 20th Century wound down, composer/songwriter Jimmy Van Heusen (“Love and Marriage”) died after a stroke (1990); comedian Danny Thomas, who founded St. Jude Hospital, died (’91); outfielder Darryl Strawberry was suspended from baseball 60 days for positive cocaine test (’95); actor Guy Madison (“Wild Bill Hickok”) died (’96); Beach Boys guitarist/singer Carl Wilson died (’98); and Washington National Airport was renamed for Ronald Reagan (’98).
(Is everything in Washington changing names, Commanders?)
Besides that, earlier in the 21st Century, retired Braves pitcher Lew Burdette and multi-talented Frankie Laine (“Rawhide”) died (’07); Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner died (’14); Jay Leno ended his run on “The Tonight Show” (’14); and Australian university studies found that honeybees can add/subtract and understand the concept of zero (’19)!
After retiring as a player, Kiner, working as a baseball announcer, said, “If Casey Stengel were alive today, he’d be spinning in his grave.”
