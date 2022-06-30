Words of Hope: A Heath or a Tree

Many years ago, I was facing one of the darkest times of my life. The experience left me not knowing what to do and wondering how I was going to make it. Has anybody reading this ever been there? Many have.

I remember this day vividly. I was a brand-new Christian, having given my life to Jesus recently. I want to tell you something, this old boy was hurting. I came home from church and sat down at the dining room table, staring at an unopened Bible.

Yeah, I knew some of the stories from childhood, but I never took the time to actually read the Bible. I had no idea where to start; I just knew what I needed was in those pages.

Many think after they accept Jesus in their hearts, all the trouble and pain will go away. It doesn’t work that way I soon realized. There was a crushing sadness in my chest, and I tried to pray. I say try because all that seemed to come out was crying and inaudible words begging for help.

I smile now, understanding that the tears, the painful pleas and calling out to Him was prayer. Truthfully, that is exactly what God wants to hear from us, sincere words straight from the heart. An inner voice spoke to me and said, “Open the Book.”

I reached down and parted the pages in a random manner, my finger and thumb landing on a few verses in Jeremiah 17:5-10. God knew what I needed. They speak of the cursed man and the blessed man, and I sought to determine which I was, pain and all.

Then, two questions opened my eyes to what Jesus expected of me. Do I really trust in the Lord? Or do I trust in man and what he offers? I was always swayed by the opinions of scholars, professors and people of science. Though I called myself a Christian, it was in name only. I never took the time to look to God until He got my attention.

These “wise people” could not solve the void within me. They had theoretical answers for everything, but I was left unsatisfied. It was when I had nowhere to look but up that healing and trusting in the Lord came. It came slowly, but that is how faith is tested and strengthened.

The thing is, most of my friends and acquaintances of mine were unbelievers. This is a problem for many new Christians, standing up among them and proclaiming our faith in Jesus. What those words in Jeremiah were telling me were, in order to truly be the blessed man, the fire in the heart is lit. Be authentic.

Some may wonder if they are lukewarm and what it takes to “be hot” for Christ. It is surprisingly simple. If one stakes a claim to the label of Christian, just be real; be yourself wherever you go. That is all it means.

It does not matter if one is a quiet Christian, a pew-jumping Christian, a vocal, witnessing Christian, or a procrastinating Christian. Each are hot Christians through authenticity, whether at home, at work, or wherever they go.

Sitting at that table that day, I found hope and healing through my faith. How? By honestly examining myself daily. It is but a small token of appreciation to the One who changed my life, my attitude and rescued me. No matter what my eyes see, or my ears hear from man, first and foremost, I will trust in the Lord.

Jeremiah goes on to say that the cursed man shall be as a heath, a small shrub, in the desert. While the blessed man shall be as a tree planted by the waters, deeply rooted. I think back to how I saw myself in the unbelieving years.

Man, I used to look in the mirror and see a mighty tree. I was seeing what I wanted to see. In truth, I was a shrub and when a great trial came, I discovered my root system was nonexistent. I fell hard.

Shakespeare once penned, “To thine own self be true.” I will add, “to everyone”, be it hot or cold. I will say this, if one thinks he or she is lukewarm, they are probably hotter than they realize. Talk to God today friends and ask yourself, am I a heath or a tree?

Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.

Have questions or need prayer friends? Contact me at PastorMike30747@gmail.com