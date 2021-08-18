Words of Hope: A rainy past

As I replay the highs and lows of my past, a couple of thoughts cruise through. After making the transition from innocence to accountability, I do have many regrets. Regrets do not have to be a bad thing—they can be reminders of what not to do.

Left unchecked, regret can take a heavy toll. The real problem used to emerge when I condemned myself for things I could not change, and then came Jesus into my life.

Romans 8:1 says, “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.”

Now, those are true words of hope. The Lord does not want anyone dwelling on past sins to the point of despair. It is true there are dirt-stained events in each of our lives, but here is the Good News: Jesus willingly took that burden from us when He went to the Cross.

This is what I am getting at. When I first opened my heart’s door and let Him in, I was forgiven, but I could not forgive myself. It took graduating from “milk to meat” in the Word before I understood the magnitude of His forgiveness.

It was then my future life flashed before my eyes and my past was no longer a hindrance. I discovered the longer I wallowed in self-condemnation, the longer it took for God to truly use me. It can happen very easily.