Words of Hope: A rainy past

I am sitting on the porch while my little dog gets her business done. The fading footprints of Tropical Storm Fred are sloshing through. It is funny, the older I get, the more I appreciate watching it rain from a covered area; let me add, minus the wind and lightning.
As a child, I would have probably found an excuse to be out in it. I remember riding my bike through the dirty puddles in our driveway with my brother. I’m not sure if I have smiled that broad and innocent since.
What changed? Now if I get caught in the rain, the mad dash to find quick shelter begins. And why is the feeling of wet clothes so terrible now?
The answer comes as Bella runs up the steps, bringing the rain to me as she shakes off. My clothes will soon be on the utility room floor, headed for the washer. I smiled. There was little responsibility as a youngster.
You see, as a child, I did not have to worry about cleaning the muddy stripe up my back from the bicycle tire. I did not think about the mess made through the house or the burden it put on Mama trying to keep clean clothes and dry shoes on me.
Such is the cycle of life. While reminiscing, this weather swiftly took me from youthful escapades to the present time. The rainfall went from a playground to a hindrance to peaceful porch sitting all in a moment. Talk about life flashing before my eyes.
As I replay the highs and lows of my past, a couple of thoughts cruise through. After making the transition from innocence to accountability, I do have many regrets. Regrets do not have to be a bad thing—they can be reminders of what not to do.
Left unchecked, regret can take a heavy toll. The real problem used to emerge when I condemned myself for things I could not change, and then came Jesus into my life.
Romans 8:1 says, “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.”
Now, those are true words of hope. The Lord does not want anyone dwelling on past sins to the point of despair. It is true there are dirt-stained events in each of our lives, but here is the Good News: Jesus willingly took that burden from us when He went to the Cross.
This is what I am getting at. When I first opened my heart’s door and let Him in, I was forgiven, but I could not forgive myself. It took graduating from “milk to meat” in the Word before I understood the magnitude of His forgiveness.
It was then my future life flashed before my eyes and my past was no longer a hindrance. I discovered the longer I wallowed in self-condemnation, the longer it took for God to truly use me. It can happen very easily.
As I head in the house, I remember the flash-flood warning that popped up a few hours ago. “Hmm,” I thought, “that is kind of like my past.”