Words of Hope: Add Another Quilt

January is closing fast, and I sit here thinking of winters long past. During the day, as a kid playing, the weather did not seem too bad. But it was cold. Yes, my sleeve became my handkerchief more times than I can count.
I also recall walking across the shallow frozen creek and falling in. Grandma’s house was only a couple hundred yards away, but my little sweater was full of ice by the time I made it to the coal fireplace to thaw out. Donning some more clothes, I headed back out. Oh, to be young once more.
Life was so different in then. Rural folk in those days went more by daylight and dark than the actual clock. After supper and the evening news, dark-thirty was bedtime. I used to sit in her lap and watch the coal embers slowly die away before heading off to bed with her.
In country houses back then, there was no heat in the bedrooms. Playing may have kept my hind end warm during the day, but boy, in the still of the night, it was another story. Ol’ Jack Frost walked through those uninsulated walls.
Many nights, my grandmother walked over to the cedar chifforobe, grabbed another quilt and added to the stack. I’m not sure if it was for her or me, but probably me. She was a tough lady. By the time I woke up, she had already been to the coal pile and started a fire. And the kitchen was warm from making homemade biscuits or the occasional treat called “sugar toast.” If you know, you know.
I was too young to read, but I will never forget the huge, family Bible on the coffee table. It was kept in a place of prominence. It was also a genealogical treasure of her ancestors. Perhaps it was my young eyes, but that may have been the largest Good Book I have ever seen. I can still see her reading from it, often talking to the Lord sometimes while pausing. Hard times? For sure, but great memories.
Today, few can remember heating with chunks of coal. Cooking with lard and “sugar toast” are taboo by today’s dietary standards. My grandmother lived to be a hundred, by the way. Central heat and air are commonplace, and we no longer have to turn the oven on while opening the door to warm up the kitchen.
Don’t get me wrong here, I enjoy the luxuries of modern technology as well as anyone. Experiencing “the way it was” makes me appreciate these conveniences more. It also gives me a healthy respect for those hardy individuals of a generation ago. God bless them.
Ponder for a moment going to church in those days. It was the same. Someone had to get there early and light the furnace or fill the big wood stove. In the heat of the summer, every pew had little fans to use. Seems like those pews were fuller then as well.
It really makes me stop and wonder about modern life. We live in a microwave world, yet there appears to be less time to devote to God. The Family Bible is a rare commodity. While most Christians have every Bible and study guide at their fingertips, belief is slipping away. Convenience does breed distractions, but it also tends to push Jesus out of young minds that need to know Him.
The world has changed, and it is heading for a cold winter if we don’t return to the “old paths.” The time is come to examine Scripture and find rest for our souls. Why? God’s Word is like one of Grandma’s warm quilts. Throw another one on friends. Think about it.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.