Words of Hope: Add Another Quilt

I was too young to read, but I will never forget the huge, family Bible on the coffee table. It was kept in a place of prominence. It was also a genealogical treasure of her ancestors. Perhaps it was my young eyes, but that may have been the largest Good Book I have ever seen. I can still see her reading from it, often talking to the Lord sometimes while pausing. Hard times? For sure, but great memories.

Today, few can remember heating with chunks of coal. Cooking with lard and “sugar toast” are taboo by today’s dietary standards. My grandmother lived to be a hundred, by the way. Central heat and air are commonplace, and we no longer have to turn the oven on while opening the door to warm up the kitchen.

Don’t get me wrong here, I enjoy the luxuries of modern technology as well as anyone. Experiencing “the way it was” makes me appreciate these conveniences more. It also gives me a healthy respect for those hardy individuals of a generation ago. God bless them.

Ponder for a moment going to church in those days. It was the same. Someone had to get there early and light the furnace or fill the big wood stove. In the heat of the summer, every pew had little fans to use. Seems like those pews were fuller then as well.