Words of Hope: Be thankful, not angry

I was at the doors of Home Depot yesterday as they opened. I grabbed a buggy and headed to the lumber section and saw a young Latino around the corner putting on his gloves. This made me happy. I have had more than a few experiences lately where I loaded alone; he did not let me down and I thanked him.

You see, I have been working on a large construction project here at home for over a year now. Why so long? Lumber prices, lack of help and time are the main reasons, and the longer the project gets strung out, there is more time to think of necessary changes.

The original plan has been scrapped long ago. But you know, though my initial plan was good, what I am ending up with is better. Hang with me, I am going somewhere with this. It is all about patience and trusting in God to provide what I need.

Listen, what I think I need is not always correct. The hardest part is accepting the fact that what I want does not always line up with the vision God has for me. Often, unanswered prayers are the answer. As one still on the Potter’s wheel, the Lord is always teaching me.

Obviously, things do not always work out as I wish them to. I can remember times when I counted on something or someone for a certain result and I was left feeling let down. It was the “grass looking greener syndrome.”