Words of Hope: Be thankful, not angry

I was at the doors of Home Depot yesterday as they opened. I grabbed a buggy and headed to the lumber section and saw a young Latino around the corner putting on his gloves. This made me happy. I have had more than a few experiences lately where I loaded alone; he did not let me down and I thanked him.
You see, I have been working on a large construction project here at home for over a year now. Why so long? Lumber prices, lack of help and time are the main reasons, and the longer the project gets strung out, there is more time to think of necessary changes.
The original plan has been scrapped long ago. But you know, though my initial plan was good, what I am ending up with is better. Hang with me, I am going somewhere with this. It is all about patience and trusting in God to provide what I need.
Listen, what I think I need is not always correct. The hardest part is accepting the fact that what I want does not always line up with the vision God has for me. Often, unanswered prayers are the answer. As one still on the Potter’s wheel, the Lord is always teaching me.
Obviously, things do not always work out as I wish them to. I can remember times when I counted on something or someone for a certain result and I was left feeling let down. It was the “grass looking greener syndrome.”
Life has landed me at the crossroad dissatisfaction many times. In times past, anger would be my driver and lead me down the wrong byway. Now days, the Lord speaks to my heart in a way only He can. He tells me, “Be thankful, not angry.”
I remember a goat farm I used to pass every day. Every so often, I would notice a little horned head protruding through a fence, munching on some ditch grass. I looked behind him and noticed acres and acres of lush fields. It was not good enough.
On top of all that, the billy goat was trapped. It was near impossible for him to find the right combination of moving his head forward and lowering his horns. Many times, I have had to snip a wire or two and free them. (Sorry, Mr. Agnew)
I have been that trapped goat. When not getting what I wanted, I rammed my way through the fence anyway. I was reaching for ditch grass when the Lord had already provided me with much more than I deserved. All I had to do was look around and be thankful for my acres and acres of blessings.
Jeremiah 17:5-10 explains brilliantly the differences between trusting in man or the Lord. To succinctly sum it up, “Cursed is the man who trusteth in man and blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord.”
Whether it be a building project, a personal desire or a job, the key is patience. I have learned to wait upon the Lord while trusting in His plan for my life. No more ramming my head through fences. Some mornings, way before dawn, I awaken, look around and thank Him. I am truly a blessed man.
Do I still get mad? Yes, but it subsides when I recall that still, small voice telling me to, “Be thankful, not angry.” Think about it. Words to live by.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.
Pastor Mike Smith can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 2, Summerville, GA, 30747, or by email at Smith30747@gmail.com.