Words of Hope: Boney’s Hill

After church last Sunday, a quick summer shower doused my little town. I was driving at the time, but as so often happens after a rain, the blue lights and sirens got my attention from behind. I pulled to the right and got out of the way before continuing on.

Sure enough, about a mile ahead there was a wreck. Thankfully, there did not seem to be any serious injuries. In this fast-paced world, when the rain comes, it pays to be patient in the slippery times.

My destination was Wendy’s, and as I parked, my mind drifted back. It went to the early 70’s when living in a small house above town. Today’s youth may not understand, but playing outside was desired, and bicycles were the main mode of transportation.

We were a ragtag “biker gang” on our pieced together coaster bikes. Many times, we raced down Boney’s Hill, a curvy road leading to town. The gang was itching to ride somewhere one hot, July day when a thunderstorm delayed our departure.

Shortly, the sun came out and I furiously led the charge. I didn’t make it past the second curve before wiping out. Luckily, I only had a few bruises and some road rash. I learned a valuable lesson that day about brakes and tires and slick asphalt.

Shaking my head, I pondered on the wreck I had just driven by and then wondered how I survived the bicycle crash in the curve. As the Lord often does, He reminded me of how it applied to my life during the slippery times when I refused to slow down after the rain came.

As a young teenager, I recall vividly being caught in the vise of peer pressure at a party. I had never used drugs, but everybody was doing it. It was raining and I didn’t slow down. I found myself at the ER, fighting for my life.

That was not the last time I found myself on wet roads of temptation. Yes, there were times I stopped and thought about the consequences, but others, I foolheartedly drove on. It is easy to peek back in time and see the stupidity of past decisions. Head still down, I thought, “Only by the grace of God I am still here.”

I will tell you this, the Lord had a plan for me, and it wasn’t the junk I was doing. You see, He gave me a conscience that recognized those slippery moments. He also gave me free will, choosing to slow down or speed ahead. I was so far from Him in those days, often choosing unwisely. Peter and Paul then came to mind.

Fear and doubt rained down the morning Christ was arrested. Peter denied knowing Jesus three times. Peter knew to slow down, but he made an awful choice. He ran off afterwards and wept bitterly. I think the regret Peter felt drove him to become one of the strongest Apostles and deliverers of the Gospel.

The same goes for Paul. Think of all the horrific things he orchestrated against the Christians. I feel those remembrances forged him into the great man of God he became. Over and over, the Bible tells us of men and women facing the rain, messing up. Yet, most were made stronger by realizing their faults.

Listen, it is never too late to change. I owe God everything. I glanced in the mirror; there were tears in my eyes. I thought about who I am now and how my dreadful past choices made me a more determined Christian.

This is what I am getting at. Former bad decisions can be used for future good. And the ones to come can be limited. Life is one long road to eternity, and it will get slick when it rains. Slow down friends, the curves get slippery when wet. Boney’s Hill.

Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.