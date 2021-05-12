Words of Hope: Darkness to Daybreak

Centuries ago, St. John of the Cross wrote about the “dark night of the soul.” As the name suggests, it was one of the most difficult times in his life. He was walking a tightrope across the abyss of a mental breakdown, and then something then happened: he found God. I mean he really found God, and the looming breakdown became a breakthrough. He never forgot that moment.

The Bible tells us in Psalm 30:5 that weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning. Prowling around my past, I clearly remember the true dark night where I found my breakthrough. The problem was that that my joy came after a night that lasted many years. But, like John, I really found the Lord and I am not ashamed to talk about it. It is my story; we all have one.

It has been close to 15 years now, but I still remember the cold January afternoon when I was processed into the prison population. My own tightrope walk had begun. I was unsteady and in shock, and God seemed very far away.

That first evening, I sat on a bench looking out into the darkness, wondering how I was going to make it. I was wearing what they issued: hard boots, a stiff green uniform and an old brown jacket. My being a new arrival was obvious. I just wanted to be left alone, but it was not to be.