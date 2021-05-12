Words of Hope: Darkness to Daybreak

Centuries ago, St. John of the Cross wrote about the “dark night of the soul.” As the name suggests, it was one of the most difficult times in his life. He was walking a tightrope across the abyss of a mental breakdown, and then something then happened: he found God. I mean he really found God, and the looming breakdown became a breakthrough. He never forgot that moment.
The Bible tells us in Psalm 30:5 that weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning. Prowling around my past, I clearly remember the true dark night where I found my breakthrough. The problem was that that my joy came after a night that lasted many years. But, like John, I really found the Lord and I am not ashamed to talk about it. It is my story; we all have one.
It has been close to 15 years now, but I still remember the cold January afternoon when I was processed into the prison population. My own tightrope walk had begun. I was unsteady and in shock, and God seemed very far away.
That first evening, I sat on a bench looking out into the darkness, wondering how I was going to make it. I was wearing what they issued: hard boots, a stiff green uniform and an old brown jacket. My being a new arrival was obvious. I just wanted to be left alone, but it was not to be.
A Cuban named Juan soon sat down beside me. I braced myself as old prison stories surfaced in my mind. Juan was cordial, as it turned out. We talked for a bit and he left. To my surprise, he returned about 20 minutes later and came back with some tennis shoes, a sweatshirt and a pair of sweatpants.
Did Juan have an ulterior motive? No, just kindness. Someone had done the same for him long ago. Was Juan a Christian? Far from it. He practiced the religion of Santeria, or Yoruba. Voodoo is an offshoot of it.
Why am I mentioning this? You see, I was thinking God had deserted me. The Lord provided for me in my darkest time from a most unlikely source. He also provided a friend. Juan and I talked and played chess many times over the years.
He left a few years before I did, but I will never forget that act of kindness. You know why? I made it a point to keep the sweatpants he gave me all those years ago, and I still lounge around in them. Yes, they are almost threadbare, but I keep them to remember how God provided.
I also kept a couple of other things. In the third year of my dark night, I was offered the job of chapel clerk, a game-changer for me. I was away from the never-ending noise of general population from 5:45 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. every day. I had a library to myself and the silence to study. Again, He provided midst the gloom.
There was a learning bonus that came with the job. When the Chaplain was not there on certain nights, I had the opportunity to speak. I smile to myself recalling my clumsy, initial attempts at preaching, but the foundation was being laid. I remember finding a small, black folder that was perfect for holding sermons. I still use it to this day. Why? I keep it to never forget how God took a quiet man and molded him into a preacher.
The morning when I was released is also crystal clear. It’s funny how simple things can become special. For example, reading glasses. I was finally able to purchase a decent pair. Years later and I still have them, and their nickname is the “super-glue glasses.” They have been broken many times over the years, the screws have fallen out and the lenses are chipped in places, and my wife shakes her head and laughs every time I repair them.
Why do I keep them? This may be the most important of my keepsakes. They remind me of how God took such a flawed, broken human being as myself and kept putting me back together. No matter how many times I failed, the Blood of Jesus held me together. I owe Him everything.
In the old nursery rhyme, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. All the king’s horses and all the king’s men could not put Humpty together again. Are you broken today friends? King Jesus can put you back together.
Are you suffering through a dark night of the soul? Hang on, God will provide. Breakthroughs are never easy. Listen, hold tight to the memory of those moments. That is your story and testimony. Never be ashamed of how God came to the rescue. Darkness to daybreak, think about it.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.
Pastor Mike Smith can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 2, Summerville, GA, 30747, or by email at Smith30747@gmail.com.