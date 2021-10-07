Words of Hope: Don’t Stay Throwed

Benjamin Franklin once stated famously, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes”. He was onto something there, but the list of certainties is certainly much longer.

This I do know— in this life, we all will get knocked down at different points. No one is immune to trials and tribulations. Ol’ Ben’s quote reminded me of John 16:33 where Jesus says to be prepared for these problems. Like death, they will come to us all.

I ran into an old friend at the park recently. He and his wife were knocked down hard by COVID back in the summer. Though he seemed fully recovered, his wife’s struggle remains ongoing. I am sure he would have gladly traded places with her, but she is a fighter, and the Lord has brought her a long way.

After talking with them, I later thought of a couple of things I wished I had said. I am bad about doing this. She needed more encouraging words from me. Even the bravest and the strongest of Christians need support at times.

Meeting her was no accident. You see, I had been praying for a long list of individuals that are going through difficult health trials. At least three of those people had recently passed and I was truly pondering their fatal turn of events.