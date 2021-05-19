Words of Hope: Fading footprints

A couple of years have ticked by since visiting the coast. It is strange how staring at the waves can get my thoughts in order, especially concerning this world and the life to come.
You see, a good friend passed away recently. I was thinking of the brevity of life and how quickly 40 years have passed since we were young men. This began a circling back to many more family and friends that have gone on. Two things I am sure of: one cannot go back, and death is not the final stop sign. The march into eternity will continue. On this subject, putting my thoughts into words can sometimes be difficult. However, the Lord always seems to provide an example.
It was late evening and while sitting on a small dune, another couple came walking by. They left bare feet impressions in the wet sand. The imprints grew fainter with each lap of the incoming waves. Finally, they were there no more. As I watched the pair walk out of sight, the evanescent tracks followed them.
Such is life. Look at my path. Trails I have taken got swallowed up by the sands of time, and boy, I wish I could retrace my steps and go in another direction. But, I am encouraged by the Lord reminding me of how He can use broken people. I was very broken.
As a Christian, there is more great news. Those disappearing footprints illustrate the grace of God. My past is forgotten, wiped away. Nonetheless, my present tracks follow close behind for all to see. Hopefully they will point someone to Jesus.
C. S. Lewis once famously said, “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.”
I guess my thoughts staring out to sea were mostly on whether my family and friends had changed their endings. Yes, I worry more than I should.
Listen, many do not believe like I do, and that is their right. Jesus calls, not forces anyone to follow Him. Free will exists in all of us. Mankind mostly falls into three categories,: hot, cold and lukewarm.
I take seriously Revelation 3:15 and 16:
“I know thy works, that thou art neither cold nor hot: I would thou wert cold or hot. So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spew thee out of my mouth.”
Who are the lukewarm? Theologians over the centuries have debated and scuffled among themselves about the answer. I do not argue the Bible. Verses can have multiple meanings, thus, this is my opinion.
Atheists, agnostics and those who choose to not believe fall into the cold category; again, free will. Believers in Christ who “walk their talk” are the true followers. They are hot. I feel the lukewarm are believers who proclaim to be righteous Christians, but live very un-Christ like lives. I call them fakers.
So, why does the Lord want to vomit these fakers out of His mouth? One hypocritical Christian can do more damage to the church than a thousand atheists. It is better to declare there is no God than to shout to the world “I am a Christian!” and proceed to live like He does not exist.
People are watching the Christians. Many unbelievers are looking, intent on criticizing and pointing fingers, while the hurting and the lost are seeking answers. The fake Christian does not help in either situation. Be hot or cold. Lukewarm Christians destroy the credibility of Christ.
The Lord taught me a life-lesson from a few, momentary tracks in the sand. I watched the waves for a few more minutes and it hit me.
God was telling me that He alone knew the hearts of those that have passed. He will judge fairly. Do not worry about how they walked, concentrate on your own.
Why did He tell me that? Because there is still much work to be done. The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Remember to stay hot.
Fading footprints. Think about it. May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.
Pastor Mike Smith can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 2, Summerville, GA, 30747, or by email at Smith30747@gmail.com.