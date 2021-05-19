Words of Hope: Fading footprints

C. S. Lewis once famously said, “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.”

I guess my thoughts staring out to sea were mostly on whether my family and friends had changed their endings. Yes, I worry more than I should.

Listen, many do not believe like I do, and that is their right. Jesus calls, not forces anyone to follow Him. Free will exists in all of us. Mankind mostly falls into three categories,: hot, cold and lukewarm.

I take seriously Revelation 3:15 and 16:

“I know thy works, that thou art neither cold nor hot: I would thou wert cold or hot. So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spew thee out of my mouth.”

Who are the lukewarm? Theologians over the centuries have debated and scuffled among themselves about the answer. I do not argue the Bible. Verses can have multiple meanings, thus, this is my opinion.

Atheists, agnostics and those who choose to not believe fall into the cold category; again, free will. Believers in Christ who “walk their talk” are the true followers. They are hot. I feel the lukewarm are believers who proclaim to be righteous Christians, but live very un-Christ like lives. I call them fakers.