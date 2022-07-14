Words of Hope: Follow Me

We had Vacation Bible School at the church this week. Watching the children play and run around with endless energy kept all the adults smiling. Tagging in and out from necessity, the older folks could not keep up with them.

My age showed during a game of kickball. It did not take long for me to head back to the shade. As I huffed and puffed my way back, one of the ladies laughed and sarcastically asked, “What’s the matter Mike?”

I sat down on the steps, laughing at myself, and replied, “Does it show that much?”

I reclined on the stoop and watched the kids wear another adult down. The scene was refreshing, however. They all joined in the fun, fast becoming friends though they may have just met. There were no prejudices, no looking down on each other.

After the parents dropped them off, the young ones would run straight into the crowd of playing kids, quickly melding together. There were a few tumbles and tiffs, but order was quickly restored, and the problems forgotten. Yes, it was nice, and a lesson for us all.

Speaking of lessons, I am so grateful to the group of ladies that led the Bible classes. It is so important getting the youth headed in the right direction. Proverbs 22:6 is a familiar verse and comes to mind.

“Train up a child in the way he should go; and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

This doesn’t mean children raised in a Christian home will automatically be model human beings. That is not what this verse means. But teaching a child, training a child about solid, Christian morals will give he or she a firm foundation to carry with them the rest of their lives.

Many will fail during the teen years, the peer-pressure years, and all along the bumpy road of life. But they will remember that foundation built when they were young, and often, built during the summers when they attended VBS.

How do we train our children and grandchildren? I like to call it the “follow me” method. Generational curses begin and end here. Many raise kids with the “Do as I say, not as I do formula.” Sadly, I did.

There are no do-overs in child rearing, but it is never too late for damage control. A lot of broken glass can be swept up in later years by choosing to follow Jesus. Thirteen times He tells us to follow Him in the Bible. Pay attention friends.

As the parking lot emptied slowly, I thought about the wet kids being driven home. My hat’s off to the parents and grandparents. Train up the children in the way they should go. Listen to the words of Jesus. Follow Me.

Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.