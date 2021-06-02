Words of Hope: Getting "turned around"

The month of June has entered the room, and with it, summer recess begins for millions of kids. Yes, I am old, but I still remember walking out the doors on the last day of school. It was almost like a victory strut. Three months of freedom! In l972, what was a boy of 10 to do with himself?

Things were quite different then; there were no cell phones, and our console TVs could only get three channels if the antenna faced the right direction. What we did have in our rural county were creeks to fish in and a whole lot of woods to explore. That was on my mind as that long ago summer began.

I recall one afternoon clearly. Our house was situated in a remote area studded with small ridges, and my idea that day was to head to the highest one. As I flew out the door, Mama warned me, as she always did, “Don’t go too far, son.” That day, I did.

My little dog and I happily lit out eastward, down the old field road that led to the creek. It was a cloudy day and the dust puffed up under our feet as we walked. My eyes were fixed on the highest hill in the forest beyond the stream.