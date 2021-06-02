Words of Hope: Getting "turned around"

The month of June has entered the room, and with it, summer recess begins for millions of kids. Yes, I am old, but I still remember walking out the doors on the last day of school. It was almost like a victory strut. Three months of freedom! In l972, what was a boy of 10 to do with himself?
Things were quite different then; there were no cell phones, and our console TVs could only get three channels if the antenna faced the right direction. What we did have in our rural county were creeks to fish in and a whole lot of woods to explore. That was on my mind as that long ago summer began.
I recall one afternoon clearly. Our house was situated in a remote area studded with small ridges, and my idea that day was to head to the highest one. As I flew out the door, Mama warned me, as she always did, “Don’t go too far, son.” That day, I did.
My little dog and I happily lit out eastward, down the old field road that led to the creek. It was a cloudy day and the dust puffed up under our feet as we walked. My eyes were fixed on the highest hill in the forest beyond the stream.
Somewhere in the ridges and valleys, I got “turned around,” as the old saying goes. All the trees suddenly looked the same and the cloudy sky made it difficult to orient myself. You know, it is true that one walks in circles when lost. They are larger ones at first, then as the venom of panic strikes, the circles grow smaller and smaller.
My little dog was unfazed, simply happy to be with me. Though scared, she helped me stay somewhat calm. I topped a little rise and prayed a prayer only a child could utter. I just wanted to find the creek and head home.
Believe it or not, the wind began to blow, and the clouds scattered, revealing the sun. I followed the setting sun, and about an hour later, I found the creek, found the roadbed and almost ran the rest of the way home. I never told Mama, but I was more careful from that point on.
Thinking back, that episode was prophetic of how my life would evolve several years later. You see, I grew up and found myself exploring another wilderness: the world. I knew right from wrong, no excuse. Mama’s words still rang in my head, “Don’t go too far, son.” I did not listen.
The day came when I began doing things I should not have. Before I knew it, I became lost in the forest of temptations. Once again, I was “turned around.” To tell the truth, being lost this way still had me walking in circles.
You see, the addictions I had succumbed to kept me circling back to them. Again, longer circles at first, but eventually becoming daily circles to satisfy the habits that controlled me. I was lost for more than 30 years.
Thankfully, God is patient. One day I hit rock bottom. I fell to my knees and cried out to Him like the little child upon that hill many years before. Guess what? The wind of the Spirit began to blow, and again the clouds parted. I saw the Son and found my way back home. Jesus turned me around in the right direction.
I remember the two men in Luke 24, walking the road to Emmaus. They had witnessed their Messiah crucified and were left confused, finding themselves turned around, heading away from Jerusalem. Jesus, in disguise, came to them and explained the Scriptures as they walked.
Their hearts burned as He taught them, breathing life and direction into their souls. The clouds of doubt began to part, and when Jesus revealed Himself to them, they headed back to Jerusalem. The Bible tells us it was within the hour. By finding the Son, their lives were back on course.
This is what I am getting at. All have explored at some time or another. Whether lost for a short time, or a lifetime, the Lord is always there waiting to guide one home. If there is breath left, it is never too late. Believe it!
Jesus will take a person from living life in circles and guide them to the straight and narrow. I know from firsthand experience. Mama tried to warn me. Don’t go too far, it is easy getting turned around. Think about it.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.
Pastor Mike Smith can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 2, Summerville, GA, 30747, or by email at Smith30747@gmail.com.