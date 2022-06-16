Words of Hope: Giving Your All

Summer is getting closer, and the thermostat is really rising these days. I am reminded of my much younger days playing softball. Many friends were made, and I guess, a few enemies. We played hard and said some things to opposing teams that I regret saying. Words said tend to linger in the mind for a long time.

A while back, I ran into a friend that used to play against me every now and then. Yes, we had a few games that got pretty heated back in the day. Come Monday, he and I were still pals though. Anyway, we began to talk about how we used to give it our all on the field.

I hadn’t seen him in a decade or so, but he began to ask me about the Lord. He had heard about my change of lifestyle and the conversation headed in that direction. Of course, I jumped at the opportunity to witness to him.

He said that I had a peace about me that wasn’t there in the past. I simply said, “It is Jesus in me. Do you know Him?”

My buddy repeated some words I have heard many times. He said, “I believe Jesus is real, but I am not ready to commit. Maybe later.”

He went on, “If I commit to Christ, I want to give Him my all like I did when we played.”

Saying our goodbye, I smiled and waved as he drove off. I haven’t run into him since, but the conversation got me thinking about society, the church and God. He, and many like him, are walking on dangerous ground. It is their choice.

I admire his honesty, however. There are many playing parts in this world, actors. They speak a different version of themselves than how they are living. I am very much including church folk here. Sitting in a church pew every Sunday morning won’t save one. The truth comes to light by the way one lives.

It all reflects back to being honest with who we are. So, yeah, my friend is not ready, but he is not playing a game. God can sure use men and women like this. I believe if he decides to accept the Lord, he will give it his all.

I remember telling my children something as they were growing up. I told each of them to think hard when signing up for sporting tryouts, school clubs and projects. If they filled out the form, it was a commitment and I expected them to finish. I say to new Christians the same thing. It should be understood they are signing up for life.

Jesus tells us in Luke 14:28, “Sit down first and count the cost, whether you have sufficient to finish it.”

Such is life, we should go the “whole nine yards” as the saying goes. The adage comes from World War 2. The machine guns were fed ammo from boxes holding strips 27 feet long. When engaging the enemy, the pilot would yell, “Givem the whole nine yards.”

Christ went the whole nine yards for each of us. We have the option to believe, not believe, or say, “maybe later.”

We are living, breathing, walking testimonies on display of who we really are. The Bible tells us we are either hot, cold or lukewarm, the last being the worst. Be real or be a stumbling block. Like the weather outside, I pray you are hot. Give the Lord your all.

Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.