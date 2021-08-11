Words of Hope: Happy Jack

Many years ago, I lived in a small cabin near a popular swimming hole. Both children and adults came from all over the county to plunge into the chilly water of Raccoon Creek. The “blue hole” was constantly busy during the summer months of north Georgia. It still is.

There was one setback that “got my hackle up,” as the saying goes. It was also a popular place for abandoning animals, especially dogs. I am getting angry thinking about it.

I recall some being taken in by families that came to swim. Unfortunately, some were run over, but many found their way to the cabin. They were fortunate. An old friend jokingly said, “If the Lord turns me into a dog, I hope I wind up at your house.”

After several years, I had more than a few strays become members of my family. They all have their own stories, but one comes to mind. He nearly did not make the cut. I came home one afternoon to find this pitiful animal sitting by the gate.

I was not sure it was even a dog at first. There was not a hair on his body. You see, the mange had covered him completely. I did not want it to spread to my other dogs and I thought seriously about putting him down. My heart told me to do what I could.