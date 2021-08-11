Words of Hope: Happy Jack

Many years ago, I lived in a small cabin near a popular swimming hole. Both children and adults came from all over the county to plunge into the chilly water of Raccoon Creek. The “blue hole” was constantly busy during the summer months of north Georgia. It still is.
There was one setback that “got my hackle up,” as the saying goes. It was also a popular place for abandoning animals, especially dogs. I am getting angry thinking about it.
I recall some being taken in by families that came to swim. Unfortunately, some were run over, but many found their way to the cabin. They were fortunate. An old friend jokingly said, “If the Lord turns me into a dog, I hope I wind up at your house.”
After several years, I had more than a few strays become members of my family. They all have their own stories, but one comes to mind. He nearly did not make the cut. I came home one afternoon to find this pitiful animal sitting by the gate.
I was not sure it was even a dog at first. There was not a hair on his body. You see, the mange had covered him completely. I did not want it to spread to my other dogs and I thought seriously about putting him down. My heart told me to do what I could.
So, I built a small pen to enclose him until I figured out what to do. The mange was so bad that I did not want to put him in my truck and take him to the vet. The country remedy was to rub them down with used motor oil, but I couldn’t do that.
I went to the local farm and garden store and bought a couple of bottles of Happy Jack mange medicine. I put my rubber gloves on and lathered it on; I was not very confident as I oiled his scabby skin, but he had the kindest eyes, and I continued the stinky treatments for about a week.
It was then I noticed a few hairs coming in as the scabs were flaking off. There was hope for him after all. You know, after the third week, his hair had almost all came back. The metamorphosis, the change, was amazing. I was looking at a full-blooded Cocker Spaniel. He was beautiful. Naturally, I named him Jack, and he was a happy dog.
Looking back, I wonder how God once saw me. I was pretty wild and rebellious years ago. The Lord sees the heart, and I can only imagine how mangy it must have been. My way of living must have been a pitiful sight to Him. I often wonder why He did not put me out of my misery.
I recall Samuel anointing Saul in the Old Testament. He poured the oil on his head and the Bible says he was turned into a new man, given a new heart and the Spirit of the Lord fell upon him soon after. Sounds like what the Lord did to me. He cured me of my spiritual mange.
My little Jack lived many years and had a good life. One of the things that amazed me about him was what happened after bathing him. He would roll and roll in the dirt until he was dark brown all over. After he dried though, his coat was white and glistening again.
This is the wonderful thing about salvation in Christ. I still muddy my life up sometimes, but the Blood of Jesus cleans it all up. All I need do is ask for forgiveness and I am shiny again.
