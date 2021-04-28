Words of Hope: How bad do you want it?

Since time began, through alcohol, drugs or other means, man has sought a way of escape. Almost always, it is the pursuit of relief from an unsatisfactory reality. True, the rigors of life are often hard and unfair, but how one handles them can affect their future so profoundly. There are many different addictions, but I am focusing on drug abuse here.
I see so many young people arrested for drugs, and I wonder what their lives will be like 5, 10 or 15 years from now. Will they still be alive? I see their faces in the mug shots and it reminds me of those I watched go down that road; many are not around anymore.
No one does that first hit thinking, “This is going to control me down the road.” But many times, it does. It all begins somewhere, whether it be “innocent” experimenting or peer pressure. Once the door is cracked, it becomes easier and easier to open.
I was counselling a young lady in her mid-twenties. She had been fighting some form of addiction since she was 15. The drugs controlled her, and she hated it. The sad fact is most addicts hate what they do. They know their lives are being robbed, their children are being taken away and their future is dark.
This described her situation. To complicate matters, the drugs became her only relief from the guilt. Wow, think about that for a second. Her enemy, the cause of those problems, was also her best friend. That is the horrible cycle of an addict’s life, and that is one of the main reasons it is so difficult to quit. I talked with her for a couple of months. She had also been through many abusive relationships. She once tearfully told me, “I don’t understand why I keep finding the wrong man.” She was going under fast, and I worried for her safety.
Jesus once said, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man, (or woman), lay down their life for another.”
I asked her if she would lay down her life for her children. The young lady began bawling and quickly admitted she would. I asked her, “Then why can’t you lay down the drugs for them?”
“How bad do you want it?” I asked her.
I told her to bundle that anger and hate she felt for herself and the drugs. I said, “That first step to freedom comes when you use that anger for fuel to fight the addiction.”
We prayed, and she gave her life to the Lord that day. Many stories have bad endings, but not this one. She discovered she could find a decent man—it only took looking in the right place. God knew who she needed. By the way, her kids are back home.
Did God take her desire for drugs away? No, that is part of being on the pottery wheel. True change came when she chose God over the drugs, when she chose her children over the drugs. Her life was turned around through Jesus.
Oh, how quickly a life can change at the bend of a knee and calling out to Christ. It is not easy breaking that cycle of dependence. Trust me, I know.
If you are fighting an addiction, ask yourself these things. Would you surrender your life for Him? Would you lay down your life for your children? How about the drugs? Channel that anger in the right direction.
If you know someone on drugs, keep praying for them friends. Ask them those questions and this one. How bad do you want freedom? Think about it. May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.
Pastor Mike Smith can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 2, Summerville, GA, 30747, or by email at Smith30747@gmail.com.