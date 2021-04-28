Words of Hope: How bad do you want it?

Since time began, through alcohol, drugs or other means, man has sought a way of escape. Almost always, it is the pursuit of relief from an unsatisfactory reality. True, the rigors of life are often hard and unfair, but how one handles them can affect their future so profoundly. There are many different addictions, but I am focusing on drug abuse here.

I see so many young people arrested for drugs, and I wonder what their lives will be like 5, 10 or 15 years from now. Will they still be alive? I see their faces in the mug shots and it reminds me of those I watched go down that road; many are not around anymore.

No one does that first hit thinking, “This is going to control me down the road.” But many times, it does. It all begins somewhere, whether it be “innocent” experimenting or peer pressure. Once the door is cracked, it becomes easier and easier to open.

I was counselling a young lady in her mid-twenties. She had been fighting some form of addiction since she was 15. The drugs controlled her, and she hated it. The sad fact is most addicts hate what they do. They know their lives are being robbed, their children are being taken away and their future is dark.